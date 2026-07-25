7 Pieces Of Furniture You Can Only Buy Secondhand

Furnishing your home can be as simple as heading to your local store and picking out the first thing you see, but some people prefer a challenge. If your home is lacking something, and perusing furniture aisles just isn't cutting it, perhaps you need a goal. Hunting for specific rare antique furniture or items from discontinued lines might be just the thing you need to shake up your home decorating experience. From beautiful servers designed by Raymond K. Saboto to John Widdicomb dressers, there are pieces out there to fit any style if you know what to look for.

Not every piece you need to buy secondhand is vintage or antique, although many are. In addition to 100 year old antiques from long-running manufacturers like Heywood-Wakefield, there are much newer pieces from companies like Drexel that only stopped production about a decade ago. If you're after an older piece, you may want to brush up on how to bring together vintage and modern furniture before you get too invested.

Knowing where to look might be almost as important as knowing what to look for. You won't find these furniture pieces at regular retail stores; instead, you'll need to focus on thrift stores, estate sales, and even yard sales. If there's one specific piece you're looking for, the internet may be an easier way to find it. Some of the best places to buy used and vintage furniture online include eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and dedicated antique auction sites.