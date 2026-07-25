7 Pieces Of Furniture You Can Only Buy Secondhand
Furnishing your home can be as simple as heading to your local store and picking out the first thing you see, but some people prefer a challenge. If your home is lacking something, and perusing furniture aisles just isn't cutting it, perhaps you need a goal. Hunting for specific rare antique furniture or items from discontinued lines might be just the thing you need to shake up your home decorating experience. From beautiful servers designed by Raymond K. Saboto to John Widdicomb dressers, there are pieces out there to fit any style if you know what to look for.
Not every piece you need to buy secondhand is vintage or antique, although many are. In addition to 100 year old antiques from long-running manufacturers like Heywood-Wakefield, there are much newer pieces from companies like Drexel that only stopped production about a decade ago. If you're after an older piece, you may want to brush up on how to bring together vintage and modern furniture before you get too invested.
Knowing where to look might be almost as important as knowing what to look for. You won't find these furniture pieces at regular retail stores; instead, you'll need to focus on thrift stores, estate sales, and even yard sales. If there's one specific piece you're looking for, the internet may be an easier way to find it. Some of the best places to buy used and vintage furniture online include eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and dedicated antique auction sites.
John Widdicomb dressers
John Widdicomb split from his family's business to open his furniture company in 1897, becoming known for crafting quality wooden furniture in ornate Louis XV and French provincial styles. The company was sold to Stickley in 2002, but not all of Widdicomb's designs are still in production. In particular, keep your eyes peeled at secondhand stores for John Widdicomb's large, nine-drawer dressers. With their waved or curved profiles, sturdy wood build, and deep drawers, these dressers are both functional and beautiful. Plus, they can sell for thousands of dollars, making them a rather valuable secondhand find.
Chin Hua servers by Raymond Sobota
Raymond K. Sobota was an award-winning furniture designer at Century Furniture for 45 years. Since his start with Century in 1952, Sobota designed a number of furniture lines, including Chin Hua, which featured Asian-inspired motifs set in burlwood and black lacquer with brass accents. Although some Chin Hua pieces are still available, they're different from the original 1970s line, which can only be found secondhand. A stand-out piece is the Chin Hua server. With cabinets for storage and a fold-out top for serving, it's both lovely and practical if you love hosting.
Drexel servers
If the Chin Hua server isn't for you, consider one from Drexel. Founded in 1903, Drexel Furniture Company produced quality furniture for over 100 years, only ceasing production in the mid- to late-2010s. Its pieces can only be found secondhand now, but you may find antiques, vintage pieces, or even completely modern ones. Servers were produced in a number of styles over the years, but one you may spot in thrift stores comes from the Tryon Manor Collection. It's solid wood and features beautiful panel work that will match other midcentury living room decor.
Salterini chairs
John B. Salterini designed furniture from the late '20s to the early '50s, primarily working in wrought iron. Much of his work is ornate, featuring wide curves and detailed leaf or vine motifs. However, he also made simpler pieces that would fit well in any modern home. While we may associate metal furniture with patios, Salterini also recommended using his furniture indoors. Whether they're for your patio, balcony, or living room, a beautiful wrought-iron Salterini chair would be an excellent secondhand find. Dress them up with new cushions to mix comfort and style.
American of Martinsville dressers
If your ideal style is minimalist yet beautiful, then an American of Martinsville dresser may be the perfect addition to your home. Its midcentury pieces were highly popular, featuring smooth wood panels, sleek slats, and clean lines. Founded in 1906 under the name American Furniture Company, American of Martinsville is still technically producing furniture today. However, it is now owned by Akin Furniture and primarily creates furniture for hospitals. In other words, if you want an American of Martinsville dresser for your home, you'll have to find one secondhand.
Pennsylvania House desks
Dating all the way back to 1887, Pennsylvania House Furniture produced countless pieces of fine furniture. However, the company was sold in the early 2000s, leading to the end of its production. Luckily, there are still plenty of pieces to be found secondhand. Consider adding a Pennsylvania House writing desk to your list of furniture to hunt for. The Queen Anne style carving may look delicate, but it's made of solid wood and surprisingly sturdy. If you don't need a writing desk for actual writing, the drawers still make it a handy storage piece.
Heywood-Wakefield step tables
If you don't have room for a large dresser or desk, you might have more fun looking for a Heywood-Wakefield step or step-up table. These feature one large surface with a second smaller surface above it, creating a staircase or step stool effect. Since its founding over a century ago, Heywood-Wakefield has sold a few different step tables, with the current version featuring a more rounded shape. During your secondhand shopping trips, look for the striking, distinctive geometric silhouette of the mid-century step table with arched legs, rectangular tops, and triangular sides.