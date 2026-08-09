3 Simple IKEA Blanket Storage Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price

Each of these IKEA finds has its own pros, cons, and nuances, specifically when it comes to storing blankets. A general rule of thumb is to keep blankets in a spot that's cool, dry, and ideally breathable to avoid moisture buildup. None of these IKEA bins is particularly breathable like, say, a wicker basket — although, the GÄRDESGÅRD box has open side handles which allow some airflow. But if you do choose any of these options, make sure your blankets are washed and thoroughly dried before storing them away for long periods.

Aside from that, the biggest considerations are style and function. The GÄRDESGÅRD box is industrial and office-like, which some customers may find drab, but it comes in multiple sizes that may fit nicely in closets and on shelves. The simple plastic PÄRKLA Storage Case also leans more toward function than style, although customers give it a solid 4.6 for appearance. More than likely, it will also go under a bed, inside a closet, or placed discreetly on a shelf.

The KJUGE Pouf, on the other hand, stays out in the open since it doubles as a stool and an ottoman that's perfect for small spaces. It comes in four colors — dark grey, beige, blue, and green — and has a 4.7 rating for appearance, with one review calling it an easy way to add color to a room. You can always purchase multiple storage solutions since they serve different purposes. Some are more utilitarian, like the GÄRDESGÅRD and PÄRKLA, while others, like the KJUGE, are decor in themselves.