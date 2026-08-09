3 Simple IKEA Blanket Storage Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
Even though many blankets double as decor, adding vibrant colors and cozy textures to a room, we don't always want them piling up around the house. There are plenty of clever ways to store blankets, from wall hooks to blanket ladders, but one of the easiest methods is to keep them in a simple storage box. That can come in many forms, of course, ranging from an eye-catching furniture piece that's displayed in the living room to an underbed storage solution that's out of sight and out of mind. No matter what style you're looking for, the sprawling floors of IKEA (or its website) are worth checking out. The Swedish retail giant offers a variety of blanket storage solutions, and the best part is that many of them come at the brand's signature low prices.
One of the cheapest options is IKEA's PÄRKLA Storage Case, which retails at $1.99 or $2.99 depending on which of the two sizes you choose. Made from 100% polypropylene, it's lightweight yet tough and can be pressed flat when empty, perfect for storing under a bed or couch. For something with more structure and support, IKEA's GÄRDESGÅRD Storage Box is made from recycled paperboard and costs between $6.99 and $9.99 based on box size. A third option is the KJUGE Pouf, which is a colorful, multi-functional furniture piece priced at $12.99. They're all rated 4.5 or higher (out of 5.0), which isn't too shabby considering the cut-rate prices.
Deciding which IKEA blanket storage solution is right for you
Each of these IKEA finds has its own pros, cons, and nuances, specifically when it comes to storing blankets. A general rule of thumb is to keep blankets in a spot that's cool, dry, and ideally breathable to avoid moisture buildup. None of these IKEA bins is particularly breathable like, say, a wicker basket — although, the GÄRDESGÅRD box has open side handles which allow some airflow. But if you do choose any of these options, make sure your blankets are washed and thoroughly dried before storing them away for long periods.
Aside from that, the biggest considerations are style and function. The GÄRDESGÅRD box is industrial and office-like, which some customers may find drab, but it comes in multiple sizes that may fit nicely in closets and on shelves. The simple plastic PÄRKLA Storage Case also leans more toward function than style, although customers give it a solid 4.6 for appearance. More than likely, it will also go under a bed, inside a closet, or placed discreetly on a shelf.
The KJUGE Pouf, on the other hand, stays out in the open since it doubles as a stool and an ottoman that's perfect for small spaces. It comes in four colors — dark grey, beige, blue, and green — and has a 4.7 rating for appearance, with one review calling it an easy way to add color to a room. You can always purchase multiple storage solutions since they serve different purposes. Some are more utilitarian, like the GÄRDESGÅRD and PÄRKLA, while others, like the KJUGE, are decor in themselves.