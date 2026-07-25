How Walmart's Outdoor Screen Is Putting A Modern Spin On Privacy

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Having plenty of privacy in your backyard can make the space so much more enjoyable, but bringing screens and other covers into the equation creates all-new outdoor design problems to solve. While you could use things like traditional wooden fences and bushes and shrubs for hedges to separate your property from the outside world, sometimes you want something with a more specific look. If you love modern design and want a patio characterized by the movement's preference for functional pieces with clean lines, the FOOWIN Outdoor Metal Privacy Screen for $109.99 from Walmart could fit the bill. This screen is a simple, no-frills choice, ideal for a style where less is usually considered more. So, instead of being overly decorative, this screen's dark color and simple horizontal slats act as a more subtle background piece.

This free-standing black screen is made from galvanized steel, which means it's likely to hold up well to changing weather conditions, like heat, humidity, direct sunlight, and rain. This also means it should keep its deep black color, maintaining a sleek, modern look. Here are the specs: It is just a hair over 6 feet tall and a little under 4 feet wide. It weighs about 46 pounds, so it would be both easy to move as needed but also hard to knock over, barring extreme conditions. Some reviewers added support to keep it steady on windy days, just in case, and you can also attach it to walls and fences for extra privacy or just as decoration.