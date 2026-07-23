Our Designer's Tip Will Plump Up Your Depressing Throw Pillows (Without Deflating Your Budget)

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Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

Are your throw pillows looking sad and flimsy? Squashed, underfilled pillows do very little to enhance the look of your room. Instead, they give off a thoughtless, sloppy vibe. In my many years as an interior designer, I have yet to meet someone going for that vibe. Thankfully, I have a quick, inexpensive solution for breathing new life into your existing throw pillows: Purchase the next size up, rather than matching the dimensions listed on the pillow cover. This surefire trick will make your pillows look beautifully filled and high-end. It's as easy as understanding proper insert sizing and making a simple swap.

By choosing a down or down-alternative insert that's an inch or two larger than the cover, it avoids that flat, deflated look that makes pillows look cheap. Instead, this designer-approved living room idea (or any space for that matter!) makes pillows look wonderfully structured and takes your room's aesthetic to the next level for only a few bucks. Pro tip: Hang onto those spare inserts for upgrading smaller pillows in the same way!