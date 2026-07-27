Are Concrete Blocks And Cinder Blocks The Same? What You Need To Know

Since most companies use the terms interchangeably to refer to concrete blocks, the simple solution is to choose your masonry blocks based on other factors. Consider the size and shape of the block, as well as whether or not they're hollow. Hollow blocks are lighter than solid blocks, while solid blocks are heavy duty and incredibly sturdy. If you were considering using traditional cinder blocks for your project, hollow concrete blocks are likely what you're after. When in doubt, look at the product details to see what the blocks are best used for — or ask an employee in store for help.

The distinction between these materials may be more important if you're buying older blocks secondhand, or if you have a local manufacturer that still makes traditional cinder blocks. In these cases, consider where and how the blocks will be used. You can decorate with cinder blocks or use them for light, non-structural projects like raised garden beds, borders along a footpatch, or even small tables. The cinder blocks should be durable enough for those types of projects, and you can save some money since they're the less expensive option. However, if you need the blocks to form a load-bearing part of the project, like the foundation of a new patio, then the extra durability of concrete is worth the higher price.

If you still aren't sure, ask yourself what would happen if the blocks crumbled. If crumbling wouldn't be an issue, or would be a slight inconvenience, then cinder blocks are probably fine. If the blocks cracking would be a major problem or cause for alarm, then go with concrete.