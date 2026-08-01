Caulk Vs. Grout: What's The Difference?

Like jam versus jelly, yam versus sweet potato, and alligator versus crocodile, some words are easy to conflate, even when they have distinctly different meanings. While caulk and grout aren't used quite as interchangeably, they're frequently mixed up because they have similar functions and often look alike (at least from afar). Both materials are used to fill gaps, but they serve different purposes. In short, caulk seals gaps between separate building materials, while grout fills the space between tiles. But there's more to unpack.

So, what exactly is caulk? It's a versatile substance made from acrylic, latex, silicone, polyurethane, or butyl rubber, and it's commonly used to block moisture and prevent drafts while creating a seamless and aesthetically pleasing look. One use for caulk is sealing around the edges of a bathtub or sink. However, caulk is also used to seal windows, doors, baseboards, and more. It's usually applied with a caulk gun.

As for grout, it's a mixture of cement, water, and sand, making it more rigid and less versatile than caulk. However, grout's sturdiness makes it ideal for filling and solidifying the space between tiles, holding them in place and blocking moisture, whether it's for shower walls or ceramic tile floors. There are few tools for applying grout. But it's typically applied with a grout float, which spreads the material between tiles, and then the excess is scraped away.