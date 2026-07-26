Ditch The Pricey Shed: The Amazon Storage Find That Looks Nice On Patios
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A backyard shed can feel like a storage must-have, but if you don't have enough stuff to fill it, you might as well go for a smaller and more affordable structure. You can save a lot of garden space and money if you opt for a patio storage cabinet instead. There are plenty of stylish options, too. The Mrosaa Outdoor Storage Cabinet is one highly-rated and glamorous-looking option on Amazon.
Compared to a bulky and pricey shed, this compact cabinet is better-suited to store small items and can be easier to keep organized and clean. This is a resin unit (it's a great material for outdoor storage, after all), but it has a distinctive design. The front is eye-catching, with an intricate geometric pattern. Most outdoor storage cabinets have a plain look. Some minimal slatted texture is often considered a design feature (how boring). This cabinet takes it up a notch, with a more complex design on the front door that rivals indoor cabinets.
A video from TikToker arinsolange shows this patio cabinet in action. They have an extra shelf in their cabinet (only one is included) and they use the unit to organize gear for a backyard pool, including towels, sunscreen bottles, goggles, and small pool toys. They chose a white cabinet, which matches nicely with their white deck. At around $190, this cabinet is within the mid-level range when it comes to pricing. It's possible to buy some corrugated metal sheds at around the $200 price point, but they look very utilitarian rather than design-forward.
The Mrosaa Storage Cabinet is a pretty outdoor storage unit
It's possible to dress up the interior of this shelf: arinsolange uses white bins with stylish wood labels to organize shelves. This creates a cohesive color scheme that feels thoughtful and intentional — two aspects that can go far in curating a nice-looking patio layout for any backyard. But you don't have to stick to white — it's really quite versatile.
@arinsolange
Pretty outdoor storage organization is hard to find but this is so good! (Under porch and patio on my AMZ) #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #founditonamazon #organization #patioorganization #organizationfinds #founditonamazon #amazonmusthaves #amazonfavorites #amazonhome #amazonhomefinds #amazonfinds2024
The cabinet is available in a few other colors: a black hue, a medium-brown shade, and a cool gray. With options in popular colorways, you can match the cabinet to your patio color scheme and personal aesthetic. The neutral and wood-like colors complement the bold design, and though quite ornate, it can still suit quite a few decor styles. It can work as a statement piece on minimalist Scandinavian or Japandi patios, or as a geometric accent in a Neo Deco or Brutalist-style garden.
Beyond its style, reviewers are happy with its performance, too, rating it 4.4-stars overall from over 500 reviews on Amazon. A high percentage of reviews (over 85%) rate it at least 4 stars. One comments, "This cabinet works perfectly for storing small outdoor things. It's cute, more modern than a normal outdoor cabinet, and its slim design works for almost any space." It's worth considering for your outdoor space if you're uninspired by plain cabinets and don't want to splurge on a shed.