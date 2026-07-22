Consumer Reports Names The Highest-Performing Battery-Powered Tool Brand

Consumer Reports' latest breakdown of the battery platforms rankings holds a few surprises for almost everyone, including its selection of Ego Power+ as the "best battery platform for power tools" and "best battery-powered tool brand." The independent nonprofit covers a lot of ground in its rankings, ordering each platform according to a brand's highest-performing string trimmer, leaf blower, chainsaw, hedge trimmer, lawn mower, drill, and impact driver. Along the way, they explain why each component — the tools, the batteries, and the brands — all matter when you're trying to decide what to buy.

Construction pros and hardcore DIYers might be confused when they see how far down the list reputable favorites like Milwaukee and DeWalt are found. Consumer Reports seems to be disentangling consumer battery platforms from the specific needs of construction professionals, since those highly regarded pro brands are often insufficient to the high-voltage, high-capacity needs of home lawn and garden tools. The CR tests emphasize outdoor equipment and don't exactly rank a brand's tool catalog but rather its best tools. And it wasn't ranking distinct brands, either, as many are represented by more than one battery platform. Consumer Reports says it is trying to "give [its] members an idea of how a line of tools performs as a whole," supplying a shortcut to understanding battery ecosystems in which a brand's batteries and compatible tools work together.