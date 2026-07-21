What Is The 6-12 Rule For Outlets?

If you've ever rearranged a room in your home, bought a new lamp and searched for the perfect location to place it, or wanted to charge your phone while you're sitting on your sofa, you know how important conveniently placed outlets are. Whether you plan to renovate an older home, build a new house, or simply want to know how far apart outlets should be in a room, the 6-12 rule is something to consider.

The 6-12 rule (sometimes referred to as the 2-6-12 rule) is a guideline in the National Electrical Code that specifies how electrical outlets should be spaced throughout your home. Also known as the NFPA 70, this code establishes the safety requirements for electrical systems installed in homes and businesses.

The 6-12 rule is broken down into three parts. The 6-foot rule states that if you pick a point anywhere on a wall at floor level, it can't be more than 6 feet from an outlet. The 12-foot rule says that outlets can't be installed more than 12 feet apart. Basically, this means if you stand next to a wall, you should be able to reach an outlet within 6 feet. The rule also requires all walls 2 feet or longer to have an outlet.

This is convenient, because you'll find that many appliances and other powered items come with a 6-foot cord. The 6-12 rule helps eliminate the need for extension cords, which are often misused. Overloading cords can cause them to overheat, putting your home at risk of fires and electrical shock. A tangle of extension cords can also present a tripping hazard.