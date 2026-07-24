Your Overstuffed Linen Closet Needs This Dollar Tree Storage Hack
Organizing your linen closet doesn't have to be expensive! While getting custom-made storage solutions from places like The Container Store is great for some, it's not in everyone's budget. Instead, you can tame your overstuffed linen closet with items purchased from the Dollar Tree. TikToker thecraftedstudioco showed off her own linen closet in a video. She combined different sizes and styles of fabric and plastic bins, and even zipped up storage bags to group items together and keep everything easily accessible. By sorting her linens this way, her closet went from overstuffed to ideal.
There are plenty of smart Dollar Tree DIYs for storing blankets or towels, but nothing comes in more handy than an inexpensive bin when your linen closet is bursting at the seams. When shopping at Dollar Tree, $10-$15 can absolutely transform your space. The key to this hack is making the most of all available space. This creator did this in two ways. First, she used stackable bins (or bins with lids) to maximize vertical space. Next, she bought bins to use on the floor. Containers keep linens clean, while also ensuring the space doesn't go unused.
Organizing your linen closet with storage options from Dollar Tree
When shopping at Dollar Tree online, there are often minimum order quantities. So if you are not buying in bulk, it's easier to shop in person. Unfortunately, most of the materials suggested in the original video are no longer available online. However, similar items are available, so you can make a few easy swaps. For example, the Essentials Assorted Fabric Storage Baskets with Grommets are similar to the fabric options presented. The Deep Slotted Baskets with Handles offer another option. Bins with grommets or handles are useful. If items are packed tightly inside the bin, grommets or handles let you pull them off the shelf easily. For stackable bins, the Stackable Container Basket appears similar to the product in the video.
@thecraftedstudioco
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No matter which Dollar Tree organizational finds you select, be sure to do two things before purchasing any items. First, measure the dimensions of your linen closet. Knowing how deep and wide each shelf is will ensure your storage containers fit nicely. You don't want to get home and find out they don't fit your closet. Next, take stock of the major items you need to store. If you have a lot of bulky items, like blankets, you'll need larger bins. If you're working more with washcloths and pillowcases, smaller bins will be okay.