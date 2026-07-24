Your Overstuffed Linen Closet Needs This Dollar Tree Storage Hack

Organizing your linen closet doesn't have to be expensive! While getting custom-made storage solutions from places like The Container Store is great for some, it's not in everyone's budget. Instead, you can tame your overstuffed linen closet with items purchased from the Dollar Tree. TikToker thecraftedstudioco showed off her own linen closet in a video. She combined different sizes and styles of fabric and plastic bins, and even zipped up storage bags to group items together and keep everything easily accessible. By sorting her linens this way, her closet went from overstuffed to ideal.

There are plenty of smart Dollar Tree DIYs for storing blankets or towels, but nothing comes in more handy than an inexpensive bin when your linen closet is bursting at the seams. When shopping at Dollar Tree, $10-$15 can absolutely transform your space. The key to this hack is making the most of all available space. This creator did this in two ways. First, she used stackable bins (or bins with lids) to maximize vertical space. Next, she bought bins to use on the floor. Containers keep linens clean, while also ensuring the space doesn't go unused.