Skip The Paint: Upgrade A Dated Front Door With A Wood Plank DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're stuck with a boring or builder-grade front door, it can drastically impact your home's curb appeal. Although there are some creative ways to style a front door to help it look a little more modern, you often can't do much to improve a dingy or dented panel. While updating it with a new color can be a quick and inexpensive option, YouTuber @diyelie figured out a creative way to skip the paint and update a dated front door with a wood plank DIY. To make it, the content creator repurposed a box of laminate click-lock flooring, cutting each piece to size before attaching it to both sides of the existing front door.

It doesn't take much door shopping to understand why this easy and affordable idea is so appealing. There are many different types of entry doors out there, and most of them cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That's especially the case if you want a contemporary look, which is exactly what this budget-friendly DIY achieves for way less.

Along with a pneumatic nail gun and rotary or tablesaw, you'll also need a few boxes of click-lock flooring similar to the Trafficmaster Laminate Wood Flooring from Home Depot @diyelie used to cover the front door. It's available in several different colors for $23 to $31 per case. The exact amount of flooring required will depend on the size of your door and whether you're covering one or both sides, so measure carefully. While you're shopping, grab a package of 5/8-inch, 18-gauge brad nails, and a tube of Liquid Nails Extreme Heavy Duty Construction Adhesive. To cover a standard-size front door, your total material cost should be around $100.