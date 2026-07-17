The Secret Flower Arranging Tip That Interior Designers Are Gatekeeping

Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

You don't need to be an expert floral designer to elevate your home with stunning arrangements and chic dining room table centerpieces for your dinner parties. While a fantastic flower bouquet can go a long way towards adding color, elegance, and a high-end organic accent to your interiors, people tend to really overthink them. Instead of trying to clumsily fake your way through mixed arrangements, resort to the old KISS principle ("keep it simple, stupid"), and go with a large-scale monobotanical arrangement featuring just one type of flower. That's me letting you in on a little pro secret I learned in my early days on the job as an interior designer.

I picked up this mono-floral trick on furniture and interior photoshoots, as the florals were important for contributing to the overall sophisticated aesthetic, but not meant to be a distraction. By sticking with one type of flower for oversized, abundant displays, the styling team was able to bring in a ton of texture and visual impact without wasting time arranging. I later did this every time I staged a house for sale by using monobotanical arrangements to enhance and elevate the look, which still kept the home as the star of the show. And the same principles can absolutely apply in your home and when entertaining.