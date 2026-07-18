Neither Wood Nor Carpet: There's A Cheaper, Eco-Friendly Flooring Alternative

Sustainability and eco-friendliness are increasingly important considerations for homeowners looking for new flooring, right up there with durability and appearance. Among the green options currently available are engineered hardwoods, laminates, bamboo, cork, and linoleum (the real stuff — not vinyl). These are all alternatives to solid hardwood planks, vinyl flooring products, and nylon or polyester carpeting. Vinyl flooring, as well as nylon or polyester carpeting, is manufactured using fossil fuels. However, there is an eco-friendly flooring option you might not know about: recycled rubber.

The main source of recycled rubber for flooring is worn-out automobile tires, and there's no shortage of them. More than 287 million tires are thrown away each year. They take up space, provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes, rodents, and snakes, and catch fire easily. Turning old tires into flooring is an effective way to convert them from a liability into an asset.

You might think of rubber flooring as purely utilitarian, and much of it is. It's often used in commercial buildings, workshops, and hospitals. However, its low price, resilience, and slip-resistance also attract homeowners looking for a floor covering for the kitchen, patio, basement, laundry room, or home gym. It repels water, making it a good material for bathrooms and kitchens, and it absorbs sound, so some people use it to cover floors in home studios, music rooms, and other rooms that need soundproofing.