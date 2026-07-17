Skip The Shower Curtain: There's A Smarter Way To Upgrade Your Bathtub

Tub screens are available in a few designs, both in terms of construction and style. The most simple is just a fixed tub screen, like the Glass Warehouse Solaris Frameless Tub Door, which is a stationary panel. Swing tub screens like the DreamLine Aqua Uno Hinged Tub Door have a hinge mechanism that lets them swing back and forth. This offers a bit more space for getting in and out of the tub, which can be important for small tub enclosures.

Folding and sliding tub screens are also available to give you a larger opening than fixed options. These don't need as much space for a pivoting door that you get with a swing tub screens. However, with more complicated mechanisms (more hinges, panels, and tracks) comes more chances for mechanical problems, as well as more gaps and corners to clean.

Tub screen options aren't as varied as curtain designs, which come in all sorts of patterns and colors. Clear, frosted, and fluted glass options are available, as are clean, contemporary frameless looks and more traditional grid designs (or faux frames that offer the look without the extra nooks and crannies). You can also find curved or straight varieties to fit your tub's shape, and some screens have matching extensions or return panels to close off your tub if it's open on the end. The variety is limited, but that might not be bothersome if you're going for a minimalist or modern bathroom design.