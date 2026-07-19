The Texas-Born Appliance From The '70s That Changed Entertaining Forever

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It was opening week for Mariano Martinez's new Dallas restaurant. The bartender couldn't keep up with all the orders for frozen margaritas, and the drinks he did make were inconsistent. This led to Mariano brainstorming a revolutionary appliance: the frozen margarita machine. He sourced an old soft-serve ice cream machine and experimented with his family's margarita recipe. He finally got it right, and opening the spigot released a steady flow of slushy, pre-mixed frozen margarita. A bartender could easily pour multiple drinks from one batch, and every one would taste exactly right. Today, the world's first margarita machine lives in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Having changed entertaining forever, the invention led to similar specialty appliances cropping up in homes, namely other frozen beverage dispensers like at-home ice-crushing machines and cold brew dispensers.

But Mariano didn't patent his invention. It would be many decades before the average consumer could buy a frozen margarita machine. Until the early 2000s, anyone who craved a strawberry marg at home would have had to use a blender to make it. But since a blender chops ice rather than turning it into the slushy consistency of a proper margarita, it's a poor substitute.

By 2006, the Margaritaville restaurant chain released its Frozen Concoction Maker. The machine shaved ice and blended it with other ingredients to produce a perfectly mixed margarita. Presumably, a shiny new margarita machine was the highlight of many a Cinco de Mayo or fiesta-themed party around this time. More manufacturers started making their own versions of margarita machines as they gained popularity, and today you can compare multiple options at big-box stores.