Move Over, DEET: There's A Less Toxic Way To Repel Mosquitoes And Ticks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summertime ultimately means mosquito and tick season is in full swing. It's worth trying out ways to keep mosquitoes away from your property, as well as ways to protect yourself from potentially dangerous arthropods like ticks. Historically, you may have relied on repellents containing N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET). Since the introduction of this human-made chemical to the consumer market in the 1950s, DEET has a reputation of being a reliable way to repel biting acarids and insects, while also protecting against certain diseases they transmit. Examples include Lyme disease from ticks and West Nile virus from mosquitoes. While adverse health effects from DEET are considered low when such repellents are used as directed for occasional use, it's also understandable to look around for potentially less toxic alternatives. A picaridin-containing repellent may be one such effective option that's thought to be safer than DEET, but its efficacy depends on using the right concentration along with other key practices.

When you're planning outdoor activities during peak season, repellents can help prevent annoying mosquito and tick bites, as well as the possible diseases that come along with them. Repellents are designed to accomplish this very task: They prevent certain pests from biting human skin, but do not directly kill them. While the exact mechanisms are still being researched, it's thought that both DEET and picaridin can repel mosquitoes and ticks by interfering with certain receptors possessed by these pests, and rendering them incapable of locating humans and other hosts. Both ingredients are established as being effective, with picaridin often touted as a safer option overall.