Move Over, DEET: There's A Less Toxic Way To Repel Mosquitoes And Ticks
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Summertime ultimately means mosquito and tick season is in full swing. It's worth trying out ways to keep mosquitoes away from your property, as well as ways to protect yourself from potentially dangerous arthropods like ticks. Historically, you may have relied on repellents containing N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET). Since the introduction of this human-made chemical to the consumer market in the 1950s, DEET has a reputation of being a reliable way to repel biting acarids and insects, while also protecting against certain diseases they transmit. Examples include Lyme disease from ticks and West Nile virus from mosquitoes. While adverse health effects from DEET are considered low when such repellents are used as directed for occasional use, it's also understandable to look around for potentially less toxic alternatives. A picaridin-containing repellent may be one such effective option that's thought to be safer than DEET, but its efficacy depends on using the right concentration along with other key practices.
When you're planning outdoor activities during peak season, repellents can help prevent annoying mosquito and tick bites, as well as the possible diseases that come along with them. Repellents are designed to accomplish this very task: They prevent certain pests from biting human skin, but do not directly kill them. While the exact mechanisms are still being researched, it's thought that both DEET and picaridin can repel mosquitoes and ticks by interfering with certain receptors possessed by these pests, and rendering them incapable of locating humans and other hosts. Both ingredients are established as being effective, with picaridin often touted as a safer option overall.
How safe and effective are picaridin repellents?
Picaridin is a synthetic compound that has been on the U.S. market as a repellent since 2005. While technically a synthetic form of piperine found in black pepper plants, picaridin itself is not a natural ingredient. But unlike DEET, picaridin doesn't have a reputation for causing skin irritation. DEET has also been established as being toxic when accidentally inhaled. Picaridin may pose the risk of eye irritation, but is not toxic if inhaled. Additionally, while DEET is notorious for damaging plastic surfaces as well as clothing made with rayon and spandex, picaridin will not damage such items. When used as directed, picaridin has the ability to repel both mosquitoes and ticks without feeling greasy or sticky on your skin.
Picaridin works in similar ways as DEET by preventing pests like ticks and mosquitoes from contacting human skin and biting. Both have a similar efficacy, with one study in the Journal of Travel Medicine noting that picaridin may be slightly more effective when compared with a DEET product of the same dosage for mosquito protection. Picaridin also maintains the reputation of a reduced risk of adverse effects. This doesn't necessarily mean that picaridin is completely side effect-free — keep in mind that it is a newer ingredient compared to DEET, with more studies needed to understand its mechanisms.
Tips for using picaridin along with other safeguards
Like its DEET counterparts, you can find picaridin repellent in the form of sprays, as well as lotions and wipes. Always follow the instructions on the product label before use, and avoid getting the repellent in your eyes, nose, and mouth. Apply picaridin to exposed skin, but never underneath clothing.
Concentration is also key to picaridin's success in repelling mosquitoes and ticks from your person. Like DEET, higher concentrations of picaridin may last for several hours. Higher picaridin concentrations are also most effective against ticks, while mosquitoes may be repelled with lower concentrations, says the University of New Hampshire. For ticks, consider the 20% maximum available concentration of picaridin, which may repel these pests for up to 10 hours. One such option is Off! Clean Feel Insect Repellent spray, which is advertised as repelling ticks and mosquitoes for 8 hours.
Despite the possible benefits of picaridin over DEET repellents, this doesn't mean you should face mosquito and tick season without any repellents if you don't have picaridin on hand. DEET is still an effective option, and is safe when used as instructed. Keep in mind that repellents cannot be guaranteed to work 100%, so it's important to take other mosquito and tick-deterring measures to prevent bites. First, consider wearing long sleeves and pants when possible. You might even add certain plants that may deter mosquitoes and ticks around your home as added protection against these pests during your favorite summertime activities. Mowing your lawn, keeping hedges trimmed, and removing sources of standing water can also go a long way in pest prevention.