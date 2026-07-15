Can You Get Cyclosporiasis From Homegrown Produce?
If the risk of cyclosporiasis is top-of-mind for you and your household these days due to reports of outbreaks in several states, there's certainly good reason to be aware of this foodborne illness. Past Cyclospora infection cases have been linked to fresh produce, with certain types of lettuce, berries, and herbs among some of the most common culprits. As of right now, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet traced the likely source of this summer's outbreak. This could certainly raise more questions about whether it's safe to buy certain produce items from the grocery store, or whether it's safe to eat them at restaurants. You might also be wondering if your own vegetable garden is vulnerable. That is, are you safer eating homegrown fruits and vegetables, or are they a cyclospora risk as well? No type of produce can be guaranteed completely safe, and no major health agency has explicitly stated that homegrown produce carries no risk of carrying cyclospora. At the same time, the overall risk of getting cyclosporiasis from produce in your own garden may be lower due to differences in growing and prepping conditions.
Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis, and it's notorious for causing notably unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms, such as watery diarrhea and stomach pain. At its core, cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning, and the symptoms can begin within one week of ingesting food or water contaminated by affected human feces containing the parasite. This also includes food that's been exposed to contaminated water during the growing or washing process. It's even possible for humans with active Cyclospora infections to spread the parasites to foods if they handle them with contaminated hands.
Homegrown produce may be safer, but not completely risk-free
Overall, homegrown produce in U.S. homes may be less prone to Cyclospora parasite contamination. The explanation largely involves growing and washing conditions, which are largely in your control at home. Unless you're using questionable water sources or are using feces-contaminated soils, chances are that your produce may be less at risk for carrying the parasite or causing cyclosporiasis than commercial versions where many people handle the food and water and equipment can be contaminated.
Still, this doesn't mean all homegrown produce is completely risk-free from these parasites. As Rodney Rohde, a professor at Texas State University told Newsweek, "Home-grown produce and farmers' market produce can be lower risk if produced using safe water, good sanitation, and sound agricultural practices, but they are not inherently safer than commercially grown produce." In other words, no produce — whether commercially or personally grown — can be 100% safe from Cyclospora parasites without taking specific actions on your part.
No matter where you get your produce, certain practices for knowing how to wash produce can help minimize your risk of contracting Cyclospora infections. First, you should always wash your hands before and after touching any produce, including those grown at home. Thoroughly wash all raw fruits and vegetables, and use a produce scrubber for items with firm skins. Also be sure to cut out damaged areas of your veggies and fruits. To prevent cross-contamination, always use clean cutting boards, knives, and produce brushes for each item you're preparing. While these methods cannot protect you against Cyclospora parasites completely, they are the best measures to take to help keep you and your household safe from such infections.