Can You Get Cyclosporiasis From Homegrown Produce?

If the risk of cyclosporiasis is top-of-mind for you and your household these days due to reports of outbreaks in several states, there's certainly good reason to be aware of this foodborne illness. Past Cyclospora infection cases have been linked to fresh produce, with certain types of lettuce, berries, and herbs among some of the most common culprits. As of right now, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet traced the likely source of this summer's outbreak. This could certainly raise more questions about whether it's safe to buy certain produce items from the grocery store, or whether it's safe to eat them at restaurants. You might also be wondering if your own vegetable garden is vulnerable. That is, are you safer eating homegrown fruits and vegetables, or are they a cyclospora risk as well? No type of produce can be guaranteed completely safe, and no major health agency has explicitly stated that homegrown produce carries no risk of carrying cyclospora. At the same time, the overall risk of getting cyclosporiasis from produce in your own garden may be lower due to differences in growing and prepping conditions.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis, and it's notorious for causing notably unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms, such as watery diarrhea and stomach pain. At its core, cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning, and the symptoms can begin within one week of ingesting food or water contaminated by affected human feces containing the parasite. This also includes food that's been exposed to contaminated water during the growing or washing process. It's even possible for humans with active Cyclospora infections to spread the parasites to foods if they handle them with contaminated hands.