Whether you're building a new home or researching your options after a roof leak, there's more to understanding home insulation than you might think. Learning the differences between spray foam and fiberglass or the best R-value for your local climate isn't as exciting as picking out a new wallpaper pattern or flooring material. But along with determining the best product for your situation, it's also important to know about the insulation material that's no longer allowed in homes. Although it was once the go-to option, asbestos insulation has been banned for decades because when its needle-like fibers are disturbed, they often cause serious lung disease.

A naturally-occurring mineral that's resistant to heat and corrosion, asbestos was long embraced by the construction world for a variety of building materials including roofing shingles, floor tiles, and various types of insulation. First popularized in the early 1900s, by the end of World War II asbestos insulation was commonly used during the subsequent housing boom because of its durability and fire-resistant properties. However, around that time, medical professionals, insulation scientists, and industry executives alike started becoming more aware of its possible health risks.

As medical studies continued to conclusively prove a link between asbestos exposure and lung disease, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) banned spray-applied insulation containing asbestos in 1973 under the Clean Air Act. Attempts to further regulate the use of asbestos followed for decades. Although it was banned in spray-on insulation, other asbestos-containing products weren't fully banned in the United States until 2024.