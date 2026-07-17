In Some States, This Backyard Pest Is Actually Legally Protected

Generally, you wouldn't want pests congregating in your yard and munching on your plants while attending their daily standup call. But you might be willing to make an exception for beneficial insects, like predatory beetles, centipedes, earwigs, and praying mantis, that help you manage garden pests. That being said, you'd draw the line at beings (think badgers) that gobble up the fruit and nuts from your trees, or dig into your garbage bins when they get hungry. However, before you set up an elaborate trap or load your shotgun, know this backyard pest is legally protected in a few U.S. states.

Shedding light on why that is, Charles van Rees, Ph.D., Conservation Scientist and Naturalist, and owner of the Gulo in Nature Newsletter, tells Hunker exclusively, "Most protections for badgers stem from their historical popularity as a fur bearing animal that was trapped for making things like shaving brushes." Listing the regions you'd want to deal with them carefully, he says, "In several states they are both considered of conservation concern and legal to hunt or trap, either during specific seasons or when they are causing damage to property. States like California, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Washington list them as conservation priorities." So, it's best you leave them to their devices, unless their tunnel-burrowing skills pose a threat to your property or they start consuming your livestock.

"A badger on any small to mid-sized property is at most a temporary visitor, maybe sticking around for the length of a winter," our expert adds. They have their benefits, too. "Badgers are startlingly efficient hunters that can dig much faster than burrowing rodents, and can quickly clean out extensive tunnels of ground squirrels or gophers," says van Rees.