There's A Durable Alternative To Flagstone That's Cheaper And Looks Nice

Flagstones are naturally occurring rocks, look classy, and are highly durable. Considering these benefits, you might want them gracing your yard, walkway, or patio. However, before you take the plunge, know that they are also costly, uneven, difficult to install, and available in limited colors. Instead, consider investing in precast pavers: They're cost-effective, more durable, and much more versatile.

While pavers and flagstone cost roughly the same per square foot — $15 to $45 to have flagstone installed versus $22 to $35 to have pavers installed — pavers are a good DIY installation material for your patio, which can lower initial costs significantly. Moreover, unlike flagstones, you won't have difficulty finding a matching color or shape to replace a cracked or faded stone, or end up replacing an entire walkway or driveway to get things to match. Instead, just replace specific, weathered pavers and call it a day (buying and storing extras is a good idea).

Since they're engineered in factories, pavers are available in multiple shapes and colors, making them ideal for curves, tight spaces, and customization. Another advantage is that you can pick specific precast paver types that suit your needs. Some types are better for high-activity zones like driveways and patios, while others perform well in light to medium traffic conditions or as decorative touches in a garden. For a rustic highlight, you might go with tumbled or textured pavers. But if you get heavy rainfall, opt for porous or permeable concrete pavers which encourage drainage.

Pavers aren't perfect: They can be prone to movement or cracking when installed improperly. It is worth noting that, while precast pavers are generally low maintenance, you will need to keep them clear of weeds, and reapply joint sand every year or two. Sealing pavers periodically can also help with weed prevention.