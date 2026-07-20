Skip Bulky Storage Cabinets: IKEA Has An Easy Solution For Organizing Clutter

The stackable design means you can make your own version of a "cabinet" by mixing and matching containers. There's no tools or building required, so this is an easy addition for extra kitchen storage, and it's more flexible to size to your space. Measuring just shy of 12 inches across, the bins are a slim option for tight areas. They're narrower than many storage cabinets, and you can slightly adjust the height depending on your stack.

This also means built-in organization, since you're separating items into different sections — no need to buy additional baskets or organizers to tidy a cabinet. One reviewer on the IKEA product page sums up their feeling concisely, explaining, "We were looking for storage bins to fit a small space. These bins were perfect. We purchased 4 of them and were able to stack them and have the items stored in them sorted into individual bins."

Of course, you can also use individual bins on shelves or in cabinets to improve organization. The ability to open a front flap and reach in sets this unit apart from other popular IKEA bins, like the HÅLLBAR Bin and DAMMÄNG Bin. It's what makes it a simple solution for organizing clutter: you can still pile items inside like a typical storage bin (and the lid keeps it out of sight), but the opening makes it that little bit easier to grab items, especially when the bins are stacked.