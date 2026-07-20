Skip Bulky Storage Cabinets: IKEA Has An Easy Solution For Organizing Clutter
When clutter builds up, you might search for yet another shelf or cabinet as a storage solution. If you're tight on space, tight on budget, or want a more flexible, modular storage option, the IKEA TRÖSKNING Bin is worth considering. It's designed as a waste sorting bin, specifically for recycling, and is sized to hold cans and glass bottles. However, it has plenty of potential as storage, too.
The plastic bin is available in two sizes: a smaller 3-gallon capacity option and a taller 7-gallon one. It's also available in two colors, a neutral beige that's very typical of IKEA, and a more playful light gray-blue color. The bins are stackable, and each has a removable lid with a recessed lip to help seat the bin stacked on top. The lid is also a nice addition to keep recycling or stored items hidden out of view. The front has a flap that lets you reach inside without needing to take stacked items or the lid off. The opening is made to fit items like standard cans and plastic drink bottles.
The TRÖSKNING Bin is a slim and versatile bin for tidying clutter
The stackable design means you can make your own version of a "cabinet" by mixing and matching containers. There's no tools or building required, so this is an easy addition for extra kitchen storage, and it's more flexible to size to your space. Measuring just shy of 12 inches across, the bins are a slim option for tight areas. They're narrower than many storage cabinets, and you can slightly adjust the height depending on your stack.
This also means built-in organization, since you're separating items into different sections — no need to buy additional baskets or organizers to tidy a cabinet. One reviewer on the IKEA product page sums up their feeling concisely, explaining, "We were looking for storage bins to fit a small space. These bins were perfect. We purchased 4 of them and were able to stack them and have the items stored in them sorted into individual bins."
Of course, you can also use individual bins on shelves or in cabinets to improve organization. The ability to open a front flap and reach in sets this unit apart from other popular IKEA bins, like the HÅLLBAR Bin and DAMMÄNG Bin. It's what makes it a simple solution for organizing clutter: you can still pile items inside like a typical storage bin (and the lid keeps it out of sight), but the opening makes it that little bit easier to grab items, especially when the bins are stacked.
It's an excellent choice for kitchen and pantry organizing
With a design that already fits recycled cans and bottles, it makes sense to use the bins to store those items, too. If you buy bulk cans or bottles, you can use the bins to store them in a much more stylish way than seeing the original packaging. In general, the bins are great for organizing a pantry. Just note they are not approved for direct food contact, so food should still be kept in its original packaging. The bins can keep different items separated and look much nicer and more uniform than scattered bags and boxes of ingredients.
For example, use a large bin on the bottom for bulky or heavy pantry staples, like bulk bags of flour or rice and large bottles of cooking oils. One or two smaller bins on top can hold more compact packages of pasta, oats, and beans. You can use it similarly for produce storage, with heavier, robust produce like potatoes and onions in a bottom bin, and smaller items like garlic and carrots in a top bin. It's also great for organizing cooking accessories. For example, set it up as a baking storage station, using a bin or two to store ingredients, and a bin for baking tools like measuring cups and spoons, cookie cutters, whisks, and spatulas. If you need more storage help, consider some more affordable IKEA items to help organize pantry clutter.