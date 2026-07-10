Skip Pyrex: There's An Antique Dishware Brand From Europe To Hunt For At Thrift Stores
If hearing everyone talk about Pyrex has worn you down, you might be more intrigued by a brand with a an interesting claim to fame. The late Queen and her family have loved some home brands and given them royal warrants over the years, and one such brand produces dishware that would be a fantastic thrift store find for your kitchen. You may not be royalty, but that doesn't mean you can't eat like one! Royal Doulton was founded in 1815, in London, England. For over 200 years they've crafted beautiful plates, bowls, and mugs. While the brand itself is antique, the pieces you find at your local thrift store could be from any era in the company's centuries long history, which is part of what makes it so fun to hunt for.
Royal Doulton has produced a wide variety of pieces, so there's bound to be something you want to look for. From minimalistic patterns like Adrian to the delicate florals of the Tonkin pattern, vintage Royal Doulton pieces have a lot of offer. Don't overlook the patterns still in production, though! The simple yet colorful 1815 pattern and charmingly illustrated Bunnykins would also be great finds. Not only are they beautiful and useful to have in your kitchen, but Royal Doulton dishware can also be quite valuable. Buying a full set of new dinnerware can cost between $145 and nearly $400, so finding them at a thrift store could save you quite a bit. On the secondhand market, some pieces only go for a few dollars, but collectible discontinued pieces and patterns can sometimes sell for hundreds or even thousands. That's certainly worth taking a closer look at your thrift store's dishware shelves.
Identifying and styling Royal Doulton dishware
If you're wondering if your thrift store find is truly lucky or a clever forgery, a good place to start is with the maker's mark on the back or underside of the piece. Since the early 1800's, Royal Doulton's marks have included the name 'Doulton', with the word 'Royal' being added in 1901 when their first royal warrant was granted. The majority of their marks have a crowned lion, sometimes standing atop another crown placed above a circle comprised of the company's name, the word 'England' and a geometric shape. Modern dishes feature a simpler mark, with a crowned lion in profile above the name of the company, where the piece was made, and the copyright information. If you still aren't certain, comparing the piece with other Royal Doulton pieces of the same pattern may help you spot discrepancies.
Now that you're confident the dishes you have are authentic Royal Doulton dishware, you may be wondering what to actually do with them. If you decide not to resell them, there are a number of ways you can display them. Modern pieces would look lovely on your kitchen shelves, and you can take them down to use them. However, while modern dishware is made using safe materials, some vintage and antique pieces may have lead paint. You can test for lead paint using EPA-approved testing kits to be sure. Displaying older pieces on shelves, mounted on a wall, or even arranged in a china cabinet is safer than using them.