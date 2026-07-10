Skip Pyrex: There's An Antique Dishware Brand From Europe To Hunt For At Thrift Stores

If hearing everyone talk about Pyrex has worn you down, you might be more intrigued by a brand with a an interesting claim to fame. The late Queen and her family have loved some home brands and given them royal warrants over the years, and one such brand produces dishware that would be a fantastic thrift store find for your kitchen. You may not be royalty, but that doesn't mean you can't eat like one! Royal Doulton was founded in 1815, in London, England. For over 200 years they've crafted beautiful plates, bowls, and mugs. While the brand itself is antique, the pieces you find at your local thrift store could be from any era in the company's centuries long history, which is part of what makes it so fun to hunt for.

Royal Doulton has produced a wide variety of pieces, so there's bound to be something you want to look for. From minimalistic patterns like Adrian to the delicate florals of the Tonkin pattern, vintage Royal Doulton pieces have a lot of offer. Don't overlook the patterns still in production, though! The simple yet colorful 1815 pattern and charmingly illustrated Bunnykins would also be great finds. Not only are they beautiful and useful to have in your kitchen, but Royal Doulton dishware can also be quite valuable. Buying a full set of new dinnerware can cost between $145 and nearly $400, so finding them at a thrift store could save you quite a bit. On the secondhand market, some pieces only go for a few dollars, but collectible discontinued pieces and patterns can sometimes sell for hundreds or even thousands. That's certainly worth taking a closer look at your thrift store's dishware shelves.