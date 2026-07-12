Everyone Does It: The Landscaping Trend That Makes Your Yard Look Dated

Trends are constantly shifting, whether it's clothing style or home decor. When it comes to your home, it's not just your house itself that can be seen as outdated. For decades, homeowners prided themselves on having a perfectly striped, well-manicured lawn. Initially, this pristine design gave off a "I have my life together" curb appeal. Now, an overly perfect lawn is seen as unnatural and sterile. Charlotte Harris, an award-winning garden designer, told Gardens Illustrated, "Gone are the days of perfectly edged, high-maintenance borders and central lawns." Aesthetically, it's the equivalent of a living room that looks like a hospital lobby.

However, it's not just the way it looks that makes it dated. At a time when people are more conscious about protecting wildlife, it's hard to discount the negative impacts a striped lawn has on our environment. When speaking with Gardens Illustrated, Mark Straver, CEO of the Hortus Loci plant nursery, shared his strong opinion on "massive, bright green, immaculately striped lawns." He said they're "a desolate, barren wasteland of nothing." In addition to providing little habitat for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife, well-manicured lawns require a lot of maintenance, namely pesticides. These harsh chemicals can poison or kill local birds, beneficial insects, and other animals.

Rather than spending time, money, energy, and a lot of water on maintaining a striped lawn, shift toward a more naturalistic landscape that supports wildlife. In addition to looking more current, having native plants can increase your property value. So, how do you do it?