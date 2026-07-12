Not Baskets, Not Bins: IKEA Has A Versatile Storage Solution For Entryway Clutter
A cluttered entryway doesn't offer much of a warm welcome or a good first impression. If your foyer is overflowing with coats, shoes, and accessories, it's time to up your storage game. In a small entryway, but in busy large ones too, optimizing storage is all the more important. For extra shelf and hanging space, without taking up much room, consider the wall-mounted RAGGBERG Coat Rack.
Calling this piece a coat rack doesn't really capture the versatility of this compact unit. It's essentially a wall-mounted box with a small bar inside that lets you hang a few coats on hangers. There's a knob on the front, ideal for hooking a couple of small bags or belts onto. A recessed shelf space on top is the ideal spot to corral small items. This smart design offers a more versatile storage space than bins or baskets. If you have items you want to hang, this is definitely more useful. Even better, it costs less than many of IKEA's baskets, which are already considered affordable.
At $14.99, this is a budget-friendly buy. You can line up several to add extra storage or shimmy one into a tight spot. The rack only measures 15¾ inches wide by 6¾ inches tall by 8¼ inches deep, but has the capacity to hold three to five hangers, a couple of accessories, and a handful of small items on top. The small size and playful design are especially charming for a kid's zone. Mount it at a low height, and it can become a hub for children to hang their coats and keep their daily clutter on the top shelf.
The RAGGBERG Coat Rack is versatile in storage and in style
In terms of storage, this coat rack offers functionality in a very small footprint. It's a great addition for jackets and accessories, but if shoes are a major source of clutter, also consider some entryway shoe storage ideas to keep chaos in check. DIYers will be excited to see what this rack offers in terms of style versatility as well. It's one of IKEA's pieces that is made from untreated wood; in this case, solid pine, so it arrives ready for you to paint, stain, or oil to match your entryway goals.
If you leave it as is or cover it in a protective varnish, the light color is lovely for bright minimalist homes, coastal cottages, and light, wood-heavy Japandi or Scandinavian homes. Using darker stains, you can also make this rack fit in with styles ranging from mid-century modern to traditional Craftsman. Using a stain or oil is the best way to show off the natural wood grain, which aligns with current furniture trends that encourage showing off organic wood patterns rather than covering them up.
However, the rack is ready to be painted if you want to experiment with color. If you're trying out the color drenching paint trend, you can make the wood rack exactly the same hue as your walls for an all-enveloping space. With a stencil and paint, you can create floral or folksy patterns for a cottagecore or folk art-inspired entryway. Paint it a jewel-toned or warm, earthy hue to try trending paint colors in your home in a low-commitment way, letting you trial a color without painting your walls. The color options are endless.