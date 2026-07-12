Not Baskets, Not Bins: IKEA Has A Versatile Storage Solution For Entryway Clutter

A cluttered entryway doesn't offer much of a warm welcome or a good first impression. If your foyer is overflowing with coats, shoes, and accessories, it's time to up your storage game. In a small entryway, but in busy large ones too, optimizing storage is all the more important. For extra shelf and hanging space, without taking up much room, consider the wall-mounted RAGGBERG Coat Rack.

Calling this piece a coat rack doesn't really capture the versatility of this compact unit. It's essentially a wall-mounted box with a small bar inside that lets you hang a few coats on hangers. There's a knob on the front, ideal for hooking a couple of small bags or belts onto. A recessed shelf space on top is the ideal spot to corral small items. This smart design offers a more versatile storage space than bins or baskets. If you have items you want to hang, this is definitely more useful. Even better, it costs less than many of IKEA's baskets, which are already considered affordable.

At $14.99, this is a budget-friendly buy. You can line up several to add extra storage or shimmy one into a tight spot. The rack only measures 15¾ inches wide by 6¾ inches tall by 8¼ inches deep, but has the capacity to hold three to five hangers, a couple of accessories, and a handful of small items on top. The small size and playful design are especially charming for a kid's zone. Mount it at a low height, and it can become a hub for children to hang their coats and keep their daily clutter on the top shelf.