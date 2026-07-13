How To Turn The Eyesore Of An Exposed Septic Tank Into A Stylish Landscaping Feature

TikTok design and DIY influencer Alli Devlin (@the.hoss.homestead) had a very common problem in her Washington State home: She ignored the eventual necessity of emptying her septic tank. Three years later, when it finally needed to be emptied, she was forced to destroy her plantings to give the pump truck access. To make matters worse, all this was happening only a few feet from her house. Fortunately, she came up with a brilliant solution to avoid this sort of thing in the future: A modular deck with removable top panels that completely hides the septic port but offers easy access to them when necessary.

Devlin wanted the solution to be a non-structural, purely landscape feature in order to avoid the necessary permits. She and her husband arrived at a great solution, which she at first described as a "walkway deck" but later started referring to as "benchtops." The idea was to build a large box with an open top around the entire septic tank area, then subdivide that box into four areas and build four removable tops for them. (The top next to the porch was smaller than the other three, which are all the same size.) Keep in mind that, while you're free to build such a structure over your septic tanks, building a deck over a septic field is generally not a good idea.