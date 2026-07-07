6 Things To Declutter Around Your Home In July

As the weather warms up and days become longer, we naturally want to spend more of our time outdoors. Between hosting backyard gatherings, planning vacations, and the kids being out of school, clutter has a way of building up throughout the home in the summer. Although you may associate deep cleaning and decluttering with spring, it's smart to have a list of seasonal cleaning tasks to complete throughout the year. It's a lot less overwhelming than doing everything at once, and by staying on top of it, you can help prevent things from piling up. Because July falls right in the middle of the year, it's a great time to clear out some space. As a bonus, summer is garage sale season, so you may be able to make a few extra dollars by selling what you no longer use.

Getting rid of what you don't need and clearing up space is one of the best home changes proven to boost your motivation. Reducing clutter throughout the home can also help decrease stress; a 2009 study published in Society for Personality and Social Psychology found that there may be an association with home clutter and cortisol levels linked to chronic stress. Even if you know this already, it can be easy to put off decluttering. Luckily, you don't have to declutter and reorganize every area of your house to reap the benefits. For your July cleaning tasks, focus on purging things and organizing spaces that help make your summer flow more smoothly. We'll help you get started with the list below.