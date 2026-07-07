What's The Best Thermostat Setting During An Extreme Heat Warning?

When temperatures outside are scorching, it's tempting to crank your air conditioning. However, heat waves can put a lot of stress on your HVAC system and cause you to use more power. To ensure your cooling system is protected and to help save energy, there's a specific temperature suggestion for your thermostat. Various HVAC companies, news outlets, and home magazines cite the Department of Energy's recommendation of setting thermostats to run somewhere between 75 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit. But, the webpage with the department's advice on home cooling was recently deleted, according to Newsweek. Keeping your home this warm might sound uncomfortable, but setting the temperature a little higher will help you to use your A/C more efficiently when outdoor temperatures are much hotter than normal.

While you might typically keep your thermostat in the low 70s, bumping it up prevents your cooling system from having to work as hard during heat waves. Jody Wright, owner of Wright Home services, told Martha Stewart about how a thermostat setting around 78 degrees can save energy and wear and tear on your A/C. "I tell homeowners that every degree you raise the thermostat takes a little bit of strain off the system, so the higher you can comfortably set it, the less energy you're going to use. That's why homes with higher thermostat settings generally see lower cooling costs." If you can't stand 78 degrees, aim for the highest temperature that's still comfortable enough for your home.