Concrete Vs. Gravel Patios: Which Costs Less?

Thinking of building a patio, but can't seem to choose between concrete and gravel? Well, you are not alone; plenty of people have the same problem. If you ever try asking someone which one costs less, chances are they will say gravel. While correct, their answer is incomplete. Why? Because they are just talking about the upfront cost. If, however, you consider the cost of maintenance, too, the answer changes. In other words, gravel is easier on your budget at the beginning, but when you factor in maintenance costs, concrete can sometimes cost less.

Where does the initial price difference come from? It starts with the materials themselves. The material to build a gravel patio typically costs about $1 to $3 per square foot. As for per square foot installed, its cost is around $2 to $7. Concrete, in comparison, costs around $4 to $7 per square foot for materials alone, and when you add the cost of installation, the price can land somewhere around $6 and $12 per square foot. So, for a 200-square-foot patio, that is around $400 to $1,400 for gravel and $1,200 to $2,400 or more for concrete. Also, that is just plain concrete. If you add a colored or stamped finish, the cost of building a concrete patio becomes even higher. This, when combined with other costs like labor charges and delivery, may, in the beginning, make gravel the cheaper option.