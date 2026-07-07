The Illegal Space-Saving Garden Solution New Yorkers Never Gave Up On

If you're living on the seventh floor of a New York apartment building, there's very little room for gardening. The desire for a thriving garden, however, has led many New Yorkers to find creative solutions. A popular option for many is to garden on their fire escapes. It's not uncommon to see fire escapes decked out with hanging planters and pots boasting beautiful flowers, herbs, and vegetables. It seems like a great way to garden when there's no ground to use, and starting a vegetable garden is a good way to keep your grocery bill low. New Yorkers have been gardening on fire escapes for decades, and while newer buildings don't have outdoor fire escapes, many residents of older buildings still use theirs to create thriving gardens.

Unfortunately, fire escape gardens are illegal. Fire escapes are meant to be used as an emergency exit, and having anything on them could potentially make it more difficult to escape. The last thing you want is to stumble over a plant in the smoke and confusion of a fire and fall down the stairs. Even hanging planters aren't allowed. They may not block your path while they're hanging, but if they were to fall off during the chaos, hanging planters could become a tripping hazard. Having any items on your fire escape could leave you dealing with hefty fines or potentially even eviction, no matter how lovely your plants are.