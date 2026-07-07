Most Laundry Detergents Aren't Actually Disinfecting Your Clothes

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Chances are you don't give germs on clothes a second thought after they've already been through the washing machine. Yet it turns out that clothing can still harbor numerous types of germs after being washed, including bacteria and viruses. Even more disturbing is the fact that most conventional laundry detergents do not actually kill germs, and some of these pathogens have the potential to live on clothing for months. Laundry detergents contain surfactants, which are great at cleaning clothes by lifting dirt, but are not the same as disinfectants and therefore not enough to kill bacteria. In most everyday laundry situations, a regular detergent is enough to clean your clothing. For extra assurance in the case of illness, though, you might consider detergents specifically designed for this task, and to employ other disinfecting strategies.

First, it's important to understand the differences between cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing. Unfortunately, these terms are often used interchangeably, but they mean very different things. This is also the case in the world of laundering clothes. Cleaning is a physical process that removes dirt, grease, and some germs. When doing laundry, the combination of water temperature, physical agitation via laundry machines or handwashing, and the use of detergents can achieve this goal, but it doesn't kill germs. Disinfecting laundry, on the other hand, can kill germs like bacteria and viruses with the help of chemicals like bleach, but it doesn't remove them. The process of sanitizing can involve a combination of cleaning and disinfecting to help kill some bacteria (but not viruses) while reducing their number to a safer level. While disinfectants like bleach are sometimes used in some laundry situations, sanitizing is a more common option, and the process can also help to get rid of more germs than normal detergent and wash cycles alone.