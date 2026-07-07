Move Over, Boring Metal Towel Racks: This Organic Alternative Is Way Cuter
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Metal towel racks are a common go-to since they are affordable and easy to find. However, they also tend to look quite plain. If you're tired of the sleekness of metal racks and are in search of more warmth and texture, you might be in the market for an alternative. With a cordless drill and a little effort, you can make your own towel rack using coat hooks and a piece of driftwood.
This DIY will appeal to anyone who loves the naturally time-weathered and unique look of driftwood. The material is lovely for a coastal bathroom, as driftwood is often associated with beaches. The natural wood element, especially in lighter colors, is also a good pick for a serene, spa-like space or a soothing Scandinavian bathroom, too. It can even fit nicely into modern rustic bathrooms.
Apart from the wood, the hooks will also determine the finished aesthetic, and that's where you have the chance to further customize this project. For more modern design styles, sparse designs, like Kibaga's Decorative Coat Hooks, can bring a minimalist silhouette that contrasts with the textured wood. For rustic and cozy aesthetics, more detailed options, like the My Fancy Farmhouse Rustic Cast Iron Coat Hooks, lean more traditional. If maximizing space is your priority, styles like the Cbwlwj Double Prong Metal Hooks provide more hanging area.
A DIY driftwood towel rack is organic and textural
This is an easy boho DIY project that, for the most part, just involves screwing hooks into wood. Start with a suitable piece of driftwood. It needs to be sturdy enough to handle screws, so brittle wood won't work. Steer clear of soft wood too, and choose a piece that doesn't have signs of mold or wood-eating insects. If you don't live near a waterway, it's possible to buy scavenged driftwood from websites like Etsy. To prepare the driftwood piece, you want to clean it of any debris with a small brush (a dustpan brush will do). You can also soak it in water and a small amount of dish soap and then scrub it if it's very dirty. If you use water for cleaning, make sure the driftwood is completely dry before starting the project.
The next step is to screw your desired number of coat hooks into the driftwood, then mount it. This project is not a great one for renters who want to avoid putting holes in the wall. The uneven wood surface isn't a good match for products like Command strips, plus the weight of a few wet towels on it might put it over the limit of adhesive products. Mounting it to the wall with screws will be the most stable. If it's a thinner piece of driftwood, you might be able to screw through the front and directly into wall studs. If it's a thick piece, you can attach some type of hanger at the back, like a few of the PHS Heavy Duty D Ring Picture Hangers, so it can hang off a wall-mounted hook or screw.