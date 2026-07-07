Move Over, Boring Metal Towel Racks: This Organic Alternative Is Way Cuter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Metal towel racks are a common go-to since they are affordable and easy to find. However, they also tend to look quite plain. If you're tired of the sleekness of metal racks and are in search of more warmth and texture, you might be in the market for an alternative. With a cordless drill and a little effort, you can make your own towel rack using coat hooks and a piece of driftwood.

This DIY will appeal to anyone who loves the naturally time-weathered and unique look of driftwood. The material is lovely for a coastal bathroom, as driftwood is often associated with beaches. The natural wood element, especially in lighter colors, is also a good pick for a serene, spa-like space or a soothing Scandinavian bathroom, too. It can even fit nicely into modern rustic bathrooms.

Apart from the wood, the hooks will also determine the finished aesthetic, and that's where you have the chance to further customize this project. For more modern design styles, sparse designs, like Kibaga's Decorative Coat Hooks, can bring a minimalist silhouette that contrasts with the textured wood. For rustic and cozy aesthetics, more detailed options, like the My Fancy Farmhouse Rustic Cast Iron Coat Hooks, lean more traditional. If maximizing space is your priority, styles like the Cbwlwj Double Prong Metal Hooks provide more hanging area.