Forget Cafe Curtains: Here's A Cuter Way To Cover Windows Without Blocking Light

You may have once loved the vintage vibe of cafe drapes in your living, kitchen, or dining room. But if you feel like this type of curtain is due for a change, make your windows look classy and chic with a cuter style of window treatments. Enter cafe shutters. Although they also cover the bottom of your windows, these window dressings are a popular alternative choice because they don't block light entirely. This is because the bare top illuminates your room with natural light even when the louvers are closed, which is not what you'll get with cafe curtains. Additionally, they offer privacy benefits and prevent peeping Toms from peeking inside your home — without completely obscuring your view of the outside world.

Plus, you can personalize them to suit your preferences. Not only do these shutters have a stylish appeal, but they're also sturdy and will last you a while. Moreover, they aren't too high-maintenance. Further, if your window isn't square or rectangular, the shutters make for a better choice as they can better cover it than cafe drapes. That being said, note that these treatments require depth to do their work well. Besides, insulation might also be an issue with this style of shutters. From an investment point of view, half-height curtains are obviously cheaper than cafe shutters, but only in the short-run.