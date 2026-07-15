Ditch The Metal Bar: Woman Shares A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
If you're looking for ways to add more whimsy to your builder-grade bathroom, ditching the boring metal bar you currently hang your towels on is a great way to start. To dial up the personality in her space, TikToker kaarinjoy looked beyond typical DIY bathroom makeover ideas and purchased a larger-than-life red toothbrush to add to her already colorful bathroom. She then decided that instead of leaving it as decor, she would make the toothbrush a functional piece, too! She attached it to the wall, added a few pegs that were painted to match, and voilà — a cuter way to hang bathroom towels.
This DIY towel holder doesn't require a high level of craftsmanship, making it easy for beginners. However, the costs may be too high for some, mainly because the toothbrush itself comes ready-made. While the original creator didn't share where she purchased hers, it looks very similar to the Great Big Stuff Toothbrush. This item retails for $349 and comes in blue, white, green, and red. Cheaper places like Amazon also sell large toothbrushes, but they seem to tap out at about a foot long, which isn't big enough for bath towels. That said, these could work for a smaller-scale hand towel hanger. While DIYing the toothbrush is certainly possible as well, it adds a higher level of skill to the project. Yet, for some, the trade-off between time spent versus materials purchased could still be worth it.
How to turn a giant toothbrush into a towel holder
Once you have the toothbrush in hand, incorporating this maximalist bathroom idea that's big on style and color is pretty straightforward. First, grab a couple of dowels and cut them to size with a saw. Most towel hooks are a little more than two inches long, so they don't stick out too far but still offer enough surface for the towel to grip. If the ends aren't smooth, even them out using sandpaper. From there, paint the pegs to match the color of the brush, or as some commenters pointed out, design them to look like toothpaste caps for an extra touch of quirkiness.
Next, glue the pegs onto the body of the toothbrush with an extra-strong glue. The creator notes that you can also use Command strips, but you should allow extra time for them to cure so they can handle the weight of the towels. To attach the final product to the wall, use a stud finder to find the best anchor points. You can find a stud without a stud finder; it's just a bit trickier. Next, use two sets of brackets to brace the body of the toothbrush. Place one at the neck of the toothbrush and the other toward the very end. Finally, it's time to put the finished DIY to use — hang colorful towels to fully embrace the playful theme, or opt for monochromatic ones to help the toothbrush stand out more.