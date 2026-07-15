Ditch The Metal Bar: Woman Shares A Cuter Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

If you're looking for ways to add more whimsy to your builder-grade bathroom, ditching the boring metal bar you currently hang your towels on is a great way to start. To dial up the personality in her space, TikToker kaarinjoy looked beyond typical DIY bathroom makeover ideas and purchased a larger-than-life red toothbrush to add to her already colorful bathroom. She then decided that instead of leaving it as decor, she would make the toothbrush a functional piece, too! She attached it to the wall, added a few pegs that were painted to match, and voilà — a cuter way to hang bathroom towels.

This DIY towel holder doesn't require a high level of craftsmanship, making it easy for beginners. However, the costs may be too high for some, mainly because the toothbrush itself comes ready-made. While the original creator didn't share where she purchased hers, it looks very similar to the Great Big Stuff Toothbrush. This item retails for $349 and comes in blue, white, green, and red. Cheaper places like Amazon also sell large toothbrushes, but they seem to tap out at about a foot long, which isn't big enough for bath towels. That said, these could work for a smaller-scale hand towel hanger. While DIYing the toothbrush is certainly possible as well, it adds a higher level of skill to the project. Yet, for some, the trade-off between time spent versus materials purchased could still be worth it.