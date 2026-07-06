Move Over, Paint & Stain: A Better Way To Update Maple Cabinets

As a furniture and floor finisher, I've sprayed and brushed my share of wood finishes, including lacquer, polyurethane, and shellac. However, when working on a vintage piece of furniture — like an old maple cabinet — my preference has always been a penetrating oil. It's easy to apply, leaves the wood looking natural, and provides some moisture resistance, but it doesn't supply a film coating that resists stains and reflects light. The usual way to fix this problem and get a muted, lustrous finish would have been to apply a coat of hard wax and buff it up, until a fairly new product made it possible to combine two steps into one. The product, developed in Europe in the 1990s, is hardwax oil.

Several versions are available under such names as Odies Oil, Atomic Wood Wax, and Walrus Oil. They all include a penetrating oil, such as linseed or tung oil, and a hardening wax. The components are suspended in a solvent to create a thick liquid that you apply with a brush or rag, like a stain. Depending on the product, the final finish is as close to natural as you can get without leaving the wood bare.

Hardwax oil is for both furniture and floors, and it cures by combining with oxygen in the atmosphere. That can take time, so to speed up the process, some manufacturers offer two-component products. When you combine the components, a chemical reaction takes place that causes the oil to cure faster.