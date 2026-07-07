That Thrift Store Rug Could Turn Out To Be Worth Hundreds

Of all the places to get truly unique rugs, one of the coolest spots to find good options is your local thrift store. You really never know what you might find in there, as there is nothing quite like shopping in person, even if you do know how to use Facebook Marketplace like a pro. That said, it's even better when a thrift store rug turns out to be something highly valuable, especially when you hardly paid anything for it in the first place. This could be the case if you've come across a Persian rug! Handmade 19th-century and early 20th-century rugs from Persia, modern-day Iran, can easily be worth $400 to $1,200. That is, if they are in good condition. If you're looking at anything older, or a particularly desirable pattern, the prices could increase!

You likely already know what to look for, as the motifs of Persian rugs are quite popular in modern reproductions. However, it's time to hunt for the real thing. "Hand-knotted Persian rugs hold their value exceptionally well if in good condition," furniture restoration specialist Sally-Anne Salter told Good Housekeeping. "The key signs to look for are: natural dyes (slightly uneven coloration is good), hand-tied knots on the back, and traditional motifs. Even small runners can command strong prices." That said, if you don't plan to resell, the rugs are becoming very popular in home decor, too. They are sustainable and offer a warm, lived-in aesthetic that many can't get enough of.