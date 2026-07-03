If You Haven't Already, There's One Thing To Do For Your AC In July

As we come into peak summer heat, one thing you certainly don't want to happen is your AC breaking. Heck, you don't even want it running at anything less than its best at this time of year. To make sure you're not one of the unlucky ones sweltering while waiting for the repairman to show up, there's one thing you really need to do in July: You need to clean your AC's condenser.

Sure, some folks will argue that cleaning the AC condenser is a task for springtime; however, things like pollen, cottonwood, and other debris can still build up as seasons turn. If you do the chore too early, you might notice that during peak season, it seems dirty again. Doing it twice is fine, as a clean condenser is ideal — and you definitely never want to put it off. Yet due to the extreme heat, July makes the most sense for a revamp.

When understanding how your HVAC system works, know that the AC condenser is in the exterior part of your system. It's a coil that takes the heat from inside your house in the summer and puts it outside. When this happens, the refrigerant can cool off again, going from a gas back into a liquid. This cool liquid can absorb more heat and then expel it ... only to repeat again and again. This way, your house stays a nice temperature. If the condenser is dirty, the rest of your system won't work as well, thus making it harder to use your AC more efficiently.