If You Haven't Already, There's One Thing To Do For Your AC In July
As we come into peak summer heat, one thing you certainly don't want to happen is your AC breaking. Heck, you don't even want it running at anything less than its best at this time of year. To make sure you're not one of the unlucky ones sweltering while waiting for the repairman to show up, there's one thing you really need to do in July: You need to clean your AC's condenser.
Sure, some folks will argue that cleaning the AC condenser is a task for springtime; however, things like pollen, cottonwood, and other debris can still build up as seasons turn. If you do the chore too early, you might notice that during peak season, it seems dirty again. Doing it twice is fine, as a clean condenser is ideal — and you definitely never want to put it off. Yet due to the extreme heat, July makes the most sense for a revamp.
When understanding how your HVAC system works, know that the AC condenser is in the exterior part of your system. It's a coil that takes the heat from inside your house in the summer and puts it outside. When this happens, the refrigerant can cool off again, going from a gas back into a liquid. This cool liquid can absorb more heat and then expel it ... only to repeat again and again. This way, your house stays a nice temperature. If the condenser is dirty, the rest of your system won't work as well, thus making it harder to use your AC more efficiently.
How to clean your AC's condenser to prevent July breakdowns
While there are certain parts of essential air conditioning maintenance that you can do yourself, cleaning your AC's condenser generally isn't one of them. For the best results, those without any HVAC experience should call a professional to come by and give their system a tune-up in July. This includes cleaning the condenser thoroughly. They turn off the unit for safety, then blast away buildup with a can of compressed air. Sometimes, they use a special cleaner with a spray gun instead. They rinse any applied cleaners with water and give them time to dry. If anything is bent, the techs straighten it out, too.
One thing even beginner DIYers should do this month is make sure the area around the condenser is clean. Doing this reduces the chance of the condenser getting dirty again anytime soon. This is even more essential if you've recently had it professionally cleaned, as you can increase the time between visits. So before July is over, move any plants away from the unit. Experts recommend a two-foot buffer zone. Dust off the top and sides of the AC, so any twigs or clumps of tree moss aren't resting on it. You can also use the garden hose to rinse off its exterior. Just don't use a nozzle (or your thumb to make the water too strong), as this powerful stream can damage delicate parts inside.