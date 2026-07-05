Not Curtains, Not Vertical Blinds: A Better Solution To Cover Sliding Glass Doors

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Sliding patio doors serve a valuable purpose in many rooms throughout the home. They let in abundant amounts of light, provide a clear view of the outdoors, and offer easy access in and out. They can also make a room feel open and airy. Even though sliding doors add value, there are plenty of times when you may want to cover them for privacy or to block some of the sun's heat. Most of us spend countless hours online or in the curtain aisle of our favorite department store looking for the right size blinds or the perfect color drapes. However, there's a perfect alternative to vertical blinds and curtains you may not even have considered. Cornice drapes combine the standard look of curtains with a unique topper that makes it look like you called a decorator.

If you're unfamiliar with cornices, these structures are rigid, decorative frames usually made of wood, and sometimes upholstered. Mounted to the top of your sliding door, cornices conveniently hide plain curtain rods and hardware. You're left with a smooth and sleek design statement. Because cornices draw your eyes upward, they can instantly make your ceilings appear taller, which can be great for smaller rooms.