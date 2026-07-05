Not Curtains, Not Vertical Blinds: A Better Solution To Cover Sliding Glass Doors
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Sliding patio doors serve a valuable purpose in many rooms throughout the home. They let in abundant amounts of light, provide a clear view of the outdoors, and offer easy access in and out. They can also make a room feel open and airy. Even though sliding doors add value, there are plenty of times when you may want to cover them for privacy or to block some of the sun's heat. Most of us spend countless hours online or in the curtain aisle of our favorite department store looking for the right size blinds or the perfect color drapes. However, there's a perfect alternative to vertical blinds and curtains you may not even have considered. Cornice drapes combine the standard look of curtains with a unique topper that makes it look like you called a decorator.
If you're unfamiliar with cornices, these structures are rigid, decorative frames usually made of wood, and sometimes upholstered. Mounted to the top of your sliding door, cornices conveniently hide plain curtain rods and hardware. You're left with a smooth and sleek design statement. Because cornices draw your eyes upward, they can instantly make your ceilings appear taller, which can be great for smaller rooms.
Selecting the perfect cornice
When choosing the right cornice for your sliding doors, you'll want to strike the perfect balance between looks and functionality. First, consider the style of the room. If you're decorating doors in a traditional dining area with wood cabinets and tile floors, consider an upholstered cornice with scallops or a curved lower edge. Plush fabrics like heavy velvet or linen add warmth. Light cotton florals in a living room or bedroom connect you to nature and add fun and energy. A painted wood cornice provides a minimalist approach.
Another thing to consider is the drapes that will hang beneath the cornice. By matching the cornice fabric to your drapes, you create a seamless and custom-built look. A contrasting color provides an eye-catching focal point.
Measuring for a cornice is a lot like measuring for curtains and drapes. Start by using a tape measure to get the width of the sliding door frame. Add at least 3 inches to the total to allow for the thickness of your drapes and the ends of the curtain rod. Most sliding doors measure 80 inches tall by 60 to 72 inches wide. As far as height is concerned, most cornices come in 10, 14, and 18-inch heights. Make sure the cornice is long enough to cover the top of your curtains. The depth of the cornice should provide approximately 4 to 6 inches of clearance for your curtains and the sliding door track.