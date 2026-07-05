Home Depot's New Outdoor Storage Shed Hides Clutter Without Crowding Your Yard
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In all yards, but especially small ones, you want storage that corrals outdoor clutter without overwhelming the space. Plus, in a compact space, most features (including sheds) are highly visible. Nowadays, you can find more fashionable storage sheds to replace clunky, old-fashioned wood or resin options. If you have a small yard, or generally want an unobtrusive but contemporary shed, the Patiowell Wood and Metal Outdoor Storage Cabinet is a compact option.
This product is a vertical model, a type of backyard shed with a small footprint and a taller build. This shape is ideal for cozy yards since it takes up a minimal footprint while still offering storage area. Measuring around 32 inches wide, by 15 inches deep, by 38 ½ inches tall, this unit is more comparable in size to a storage cabinet (and designed to look like one too). It has a solid fir wood frame and metal panels. This combination of materials looks more refined than plasticky resin sheds of a similar size, but also comes off more contemporary than traditional wooden sheds. The wood frame brings some warmth, and the metal an industrial aspect, so it can suit a range of modern, minimalist, and transitional outdoor areas.
This Patiowell storage shed is slim and stylish
Along with its style, this shed has a compact footprint, so it's particularly suited for tight spaces. It measures little over a foot deep, so it can tuck along a wall, fence, or the perimeter of a garden or patio seating area. Inside, it has an adjustable, removable shelf so it can be customized to specific outdoor storage and organization storage needs.
A water-resistant build plus a slanted asphalt roof allows for some flexibility on where to place the unit. It's not completely waterproof, a factor to keep in mind when choosing a location. Notably, the unit also has feet, which is not very common in vertical sheds and makes it look more like a fashionable cabinet. The design means that it can work for storage in an outdoor dining area to store entertaining supplies like outdoor dinnerware, tablecloths, lanterns, and extra cushions. It can also hold outdoor grilling and bar supplies next to an outdoor kitchen.
This is a nicer-looking option for storing functional items like essential gardening tools you want to keep nearby for maintenance. It's also refined enough to keep by a porch or outdoor entryway. So, it can be used as a package drop box with instructions for delivery drivers to tuck parcels out of view.