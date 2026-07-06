The Hawaiian Furniture Style That Brings The Tropics Indoors
As indoor-outdoor living continues to grow in popularity, people are searching for more ways to incorporate nature into their homes. This is typically done with costly renovations, like increasing transitional spaces or adding large sets of windows for more natural light. However, there is a more subtle version of this trend. It is selecting furniture made of natural wood to subtly mirror the motifs of nature in interior living spaces. While there are many outdoor pieces that can also work indoors, Hawaiians have long been using wood from the koa tree (Acacia koa) to craft furniture pieces that easily bring a taste of the tropics into their homes.
Koa is a hardwood and comes in two main patterns: curly koa and select koa. While both look straight out of a tropical rainforest, the first has a wide color range, mostly from a deep reddish hue to dark brown, all with a golden luster to it and deep streaks throughout. The grain has a distinct gridlock pattern, which is where the curly name comes from. The second option is a little bit lighter and only has patches of the curly pattern, instead of being covered in it. Both types of wood can be found in most koa furniture options, like dressers, tables and chairs, and even bedroom sets. Incorporating a koa bed frame can make your tropical bedroom feel like you're sleeping in the great outdoors. You can style it with other natural options, like plenty of houseplants and botanical-inspired textiles.
What makes koa wood furniture so unique
The koa tree is native to most of the Hawaiian Islands, excluding only Kaho'olawe and Ni'ihau. The trees grow well in the volcanic soil present there, typically reaching heights of over 100 feet. The hardwood produced is very valuable and historically was used by Hawaiian royalty. Today, the rich, warm tones and striking grain patterns once enjoyed by kings and queens still make this furniture a standout home decor choice. Incorporating koa pieces into your home instantly adds a pinch of island warmth and natural, effortless luxury.
Luckily, the koa tree is not endangered and currently grows abundantly in Hawaii. However, some companies are taking steps now to ensure it remains this way for generations to come. For example, they only build pieces out of trees that fall naturally, instead of cutting any thriving trees down. Even so, because the trees are so large, some of the highest-output manufacturers state they use as little as 11 trees a year to create their entire inventory. With this in mind, many pieces made from koa are likely sold by an eco-friendly furniture brand to help you go green in style. Even more so, many companies that sell koa furniture do so out of locally-run workshops, with only a small team, or sometimes even just one, artisan creating them — making each piece that much more unique.