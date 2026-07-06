The Hawaiian Furniture Style That Brings The Tropics Indoors

As indoor-outdoor living continues to grow in popularity, people are searching for more ways to incorporate nature into their homes. This is typically done with costly renovations, like increasing transitional spaces or adding large sets of windows for more natural light. However, there is a more subtle version of this trend. It is selecting furniture made of natural wood to subtly mirror the motifs of nature in interior living spaces. While there are many outdoor pieces that can also work indoors, Hawaiians have long been using wood from the koa tree (Acacia koa) to craft furniture pieces that easily bring a taste of the tropics into their homes.

Koa is a hardwood and comes in two main patterns: curly koa and select koa. While both look straight out of a tropical rainforest, the first has a wide color range, mostly from a deep reddish hue to dark brown, all with a golden luster to it and deep streaks throughout. The grain has a distinct gridlock pattern, which is where the curly name comes from. The second option is a little bit lighter and only has patches of the curly pattern, instead of being covered in it. Both types of wood can be found in most koa furniture options, like dressers, tables and chairs, and even bedroom sets. Incorporating a koa bed frame can make your tropical bedroom feel like you're sleeping in the great outdoors. You can style it with other natural options, like plenty of houseplants and botanical-inspired textiles.