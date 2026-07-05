Stop Stuffing Your Closet: There's A Smarter IKEA Solution For Organizing Purses

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If you have a large purse collection, you might have trouble keeping them nicely stored and organized. Stuffing them onto a shelf in your closet is one way to deal with them, but it's far from the best. If you have nice purses, particularly leather ones, it can even be detrimental: Packing them too tightly together can trap moisture and lead to marks, scratches, or other damage. If your bags don't have enough breathing room, it's time to upgrade your storage. While you're at it, you may as well also stop hiding your handbags and put them on display.

The IKEA BILLY/OXBERG bookcase with glass doors is a great choice for organizing and showing off your bags. The iconic BILLY bookcase is used as the base, with the addition of OXBERG glass doors, which gives the bookcase a more elegant, updated look. This combination is particularly good for storing handbags. The BILLY shelves measure 11¾ inches deep, so they're large enough for most handbags, but not so deep that bags disappear into the back. The shelves are adjustable, so you can customize the spacing depending on if you're storing small crossbody bags or taller totes. The glass doors let you admire your collection and also offer dust protection, which you won't get in open closet shelving.

This setup is available in five neutral colors, ranging from white to natural wood shades to black. The simplicity of the shelf gives the finished setup a clean, boutique-style look that fits easily into bedrooms, dressing rooms, or large walk-in closets. The minimalist design won't clash with most decor styles and visually keeps your bags front and center.