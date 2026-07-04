Not Buffalo Grass: Colorado's Beautiful Landscape Alternative Attracts Pollinators & Birds

Buffalo grass (Buchloë dactyloides) gets a lot of attention in Colorado. After all, it is native to the state, does not need much water or fertilizer, and looks beautiful in the lawn. There is, however, a more unique alternative. One that is also native to Colorado and fits even better into its beautiful, rugged landscape while attracting prairie wildlife. It's called blue grama grass (Bouteloua gracilis), and is known for its dense, compact, low-growing habit and unusual flower heads that resemble tiny brushes. The grass is native to rocky woodlands, plains, and prairies of the western U.S., and it is extremely drought- and heat-tolerant.

This makes it a great pick for Colorado's dry, hot, and rugged terrain. Even better? Grama grass is wildlife-friendly, too, and it attracts a number of birds, including sparrows and finches, as well as pollinators like butterflies and skippers. It also acts as a shelter for various insects, as well. The plant will grow to be around 2 feet tall with blue-gray leaves that turn brown, red, and orange during the fall. Blue grama is great choice for adding visual interest to a low-maintenance sandy or gravelly landscape with full sun.

The blue grama grass also thrives in heat. Just keep in mind that it's not a traditional sod-forming grass. It's not really ideal for lawns and turf that see a lot of traffic. So, if you are looking for grasses for your lawn, it might not be the right choice, depending on your situation. It is, however, best for slopes or other low-maintenance places where pets and children usually do not walk.