Ditch The Linen Closet Clutter: A Smarter Way To Fold And Store Sheets

An organizer hides the linens, so you only need to fold your bed sheets and blankets well enough to fit inside, not nicely, since they won't be on display. Many do have a small clear window so you can identify the sheets inside at a glance, without needing to open the box. Label holders are another convenient feature, as is a handle so you can pull it off the shelf. Most bed sheet organizers store the sheets vertically, so you can take advantage of storage space and pull a set out without disrupting the others. This configuration also makes them look nice and neat, like a row of books. If your closet is prone to messy horizontal stacks, this is a big improvement. The matching organizers also look more uniform, improving visual clutter as well.

While these products are designed for bed sheets, there's nothing stopping you from using them for to organize items that you want to group together, like guest towel sets or holiday linens. There are other great ways to store towels and bulky blankets, too, so consider some more linen closet organization tips. Next step? When it's time to change your sheets, learn how to make your bed look like it was styled by a pro.