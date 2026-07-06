Woman Turns An IKEA LACK Table Into Elegant Metal Storage Piece On A Budget

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In a time where design is favoring varied materials in interiors, it's no surprise to see metal finishes as part of that trend. Metal is sleek and can provide visual contrast to upholstery and textiles. Plus, mixing metal finishes in your decor can create eye-catching dimension. A metal coffee table is a bold way to add the material to living rooms. In particular, boxy metal plinth coffee tables that are covered on all sides are on-trend. Buying one of these tables is expensive, often costing thousands of dollars. However, a video by casaaltbau demonstrates a way to build a similar-looking table for a fraction of the cost, with some creative extra features as well.

The project uses an IKEA LACK coffee table as the base, which costs $29.99 for the option shown, and just $16.99 if you want to transform a smaller LACK Side table. The next important material is metal sheeting. You can choose what type of metal you want to use depending on your desired look (and also pricing). In this video, she mentions using aluminum sheets. While you can buy aluminum sheet metal quite affordably, cutting it to size can be a hassle. In the comments, casaaltbau clarifies that she ordered metal sheets that were cut to size, which you can buy from some metal fabricators.