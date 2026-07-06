Woman Turns An IKEA LACK Table Into Elegant Metal Storage Piece On A Budget
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In a time where design is favoring varied materials in interiors, it's no surprise to see metal finishes as part of that trend. Metal is sleek and can provide visual contrast to upholstery and textiles. Plus, mixing metal finishes in your decor can create eye-catching dimension. A metal coffee table is a bold way to add the material to living rooms. In particular, boxy metal plinth coffee tables that are covered on all sides are on-trend. Buying one of these tables is expensive, often costing thousands of dollars. However, a video by casaaltbau demonstrates a way to build a similar-looking table for a fraction of the cost, with some creative extra features as well.
The project uses an IKEA LACK coffee table as the base, which costs $29.99 for the option shown, and just $16.99 if you want to transform a smaller LACK Side table. The next important material is metal sheeting. You can choose what type of metal you want to use depending on your desired look (and also pricing). In this video, she mentions using aluminum sheets. While you can buy aluminum sheet metal quite affordably, cutting it to size can be a hassle. In the comments, casaaltbau clarifies that she ordered metal sheets that were cut to size, which you can buy from some metal fabricators.
Make a statement metal plinth coffee table on a budget
The process starts with building the LACK table. Then, the metal sheets are attached to the table using a heavy-duty glue, like the Gorilla Max Strength Construction Adhesive, which can bond with metal. In the video, the creator also chooses to add wheels for easy mobility. She also designed the front to hinge open, giving the coffee table storage to stash clutter. These are two useful additions that you likely won't find in many store-bought tables. However, if you really just love the look and don't need the extra utility, you can skip those steps.
The finished product looks bold and eye-catching in a sleek contemporary living room. It can also bring some edge and a cool-toned metal touch to cozier homes. If working with metal sheets is out of your comfort zone, out of your budget, or just a hassle to order, a shortcut way to make this type of table is with silver contact paper. Using something like Wrapexpert Silver Chrome Vinyl and plywood sheets, you can follow the lead of ollie.cooke to create this type of plinth table. It won't have the same weight and texture as metal sheets, but you can avoid the hassle and extra wait of custom-ordering materials.