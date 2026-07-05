Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Clever Hack Turns A Towel Into Kitchen Storage
It seems like there's always something on a kitchen counter that shouldn't be there. Whether it's groceries that haven't been put away, utensils that were taken out but not used, or just loose change, it can get cluttered quickly. There are plenty of creative kitchen storage ideas that can help with long-term storage, but what if you need something right now? There's actually an easy way to fold a kitchen towel into a cute and useful basket for your countertop. Unlike traditional baskets or bins, your towel basket can be simply unfolded and put back in your drawers when you're done. That makes it a great way to increase your kitchen storage without cluttering it further with extra storage items.
If you need a quick solution for storing snacks before a party or somewhere to place your cooking utensils so that both they and your counter stay clean, this works great. All you need for this hack is a kitchen towel and a little bit of patience. It may take a couple of tries to get the folds just right, but the process is simple enough that you should be able to get the hang of it fairly quickly. If your first attempt looks a little rougher than you want, just unfold the towel and try again! There's no glue, tape, or pins to worry about removing when you want to undo it; you're just folding the towel into the shape of a basket. However, you can glue the folds in place and add decorations to make it permanent if you want.
Making your kitchen towel basket
If you have any fun dish towels to use, they will make for a cute basket. However, if you're just trying to make a basket for quick and easy storage, don't feel bad about just grabbing whichever towel is easiest to reach. You could even try sewing your own towels to make the perfect design for your decor. Start with the patterned side face down on your counter so that it will be on the outside of your basket at the end.
@nowherenearmartha
Yes, that bread basket is a tea towel. A simple folded tea towel hack that will give you the most effortless bread basket. Perfect for sliced bread and baguettes, croissants, pastries and crackers. It rises to the occasion (see what I did there?). Would you try this? #breadtok #breadrolls #breadbasket #hacklife #kitchenhack
Spread your towel out flat, then fold it in half lengthwise to form a narrower rectangle, then fold the bottom half of the rectangle up to around the halfway point on your towel, forming a flap. Now, fold the long edge of the flap towards the center, but leave the bulk of the towel flat. You'll end up with a sort of cone shape at the bottom corner where the fabric doesn't lie flat. Repeat the process along the other edge of the flap, so that you now have two cones and a central narrow flap at the bottom edge of your towel.
Again, repeat the process on the other end of your towel, so that it's symmetrical. Fold the flaps up and over, so that they are outside the basket, then carefully flip your basket inside out. All that's left is to fill your new basket-shaped towel with your snacks or utensils and enjoy your nice, clean counters! If you want to make it permanent, use glue to hold it in place and decorate it with lace or ribbon. For decor that doesn't interfere with unfolding it, use decorative pins or hair clips that can be easily removed afterward.