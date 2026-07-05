Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Clever Hack Turns A Towel Into Kitchen Storage

It seems like there's always something on a kitchen counter that shouldn't be there. Whether it's groceries that haven't been put away, utensils that were taken out but not used, or just loose change, it can get cluttered quickly. There are plenty of creative kitchen storage ideas that can help with long-term storage, but what if you need something right now? There's actually an easy way to fold a kitchen towel into a cute and useful basket for your countertop. Unlike traditional baskets or bins, your towel basket can be simply unfolded and put back in your drawers when you're done. That makes it a great way to increase your kitchen storage without cluttering it further with extra storage items.

If you need a quick solution for storing snacks before a party or somewhere to place your cooking utensils so that both they and your counter stay clean, this works great. All you need for this hack is a kitchen towel and a little bit of patience. It may take a couple of tries to get the folds just right, but the process is simple enough that you should be able to get the hang of it fairly quickly. If your first attempt looks a little rougher than you want, just unfold the towel and try again! There's no glue, tape, or pins to worry about removing when you want to undo it; you're just folding the towel into the shape of a basket. However, you can glue the folds in place and add decorations to make it permanent if you want.