Is Burning A Tree Stump A Good Idea?

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If you have a stubborn tree stump, it's normal to want the quickest, least expensive way to remove it from your yard. Instead of digging it out, you might wonder if burning the stump is a good idea. Is it a miracle way to complete a complicated yard chore or an unnecessary risk by literally playing with fire? In this Hunker exclusive, we spoke with Lisa Tadewaldt, an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist, International Society of Arboriculture Board Certified Master Arborist, and Owner at Urban Forest Pro to find out. The answer is yes and no. "It's not my first choice, but it is a proven effective method to remove a tree stump," says Tadewaldt.

Her reasoning is the risk. Stump burning doesn't just take a few hours; it can take days or even weeks of slowly burning it away to disappear completely. You have to supervise it the entire time, and things can easily get out of hand, even if you do everything right. "The biggest risk of burning a tree stump is fire-related risks, such as the fire getting out of control or reigniting once you think you have put it out," she says. "The Palisades fire in Los Angeles that destroyed hundreds of homes was a fire that was determined to be from tree roots that reignited, and that fire was put out by professionals, so the risk is real." To minimize the risk, she recommends staying home for several days after burning your stump to look for signs of reignition.