Forget Florida: The 2026 Retirement Spot Where Charming, Affordable Homes Still Exist
Florida has been synonymous with retirement since the late 1940s. Whether you are looking for a full-time home, or are perhaps among the numerous "snowbirds" that want to escape the colder months up north, this southern state does indeed offer warmer temperatures, along with opportunities for outdoor activities that you can pursue year-round. Unfortunately, the Sunshine State has also become notoriously more expensive in recent years, ranking 31st in cost of living during the first quarter of 2026, per data reported by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). The affordability concerns are fueled by increased costs of housing, insurance, and utilities. While Florida is still a popular state for retirement, some adults are considering more affordable places to live. Such is the case with Wyoming, which has climbed up in the lists of top retirement spot by numerous outlets.
The state of Wyoming is arguably not top-of-mind when you think of relocating to another area for retirement. However, as Newsweek reported in June 2026, older adults are starting to prioritize other aspects of retirement outside of year-round temperatures. Not only are retirees looking for affordability, but some of the more hurricane-prone areas are arguably falling out of favor. This is especially the case for those who may not want to contend with these types of natural disasters in the future, including the complexities of window protection during a hurricane each time a storm poses a threat.
Why Wyoming can be an affordable option for retirees
With increasing costs in mind, many retirees are looking for alternatives to Florida, with many ending up settling down in nearby states, such as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. You are certainly not limited to the southeastern U.S. if you want to settle down in an area that still offers alluring homes that won't break the bank. Per the same data published by the MERIC, Wyoming ranked 20th on its cost of living roundup — 11 spots ahead of Florida.
Affordability and the overall good health of the state's older adults are the reasons why CareScout named Wyoming its top state for retirement in 2026 (Florida was ranked seventh). They specifically cited a moderate cost of living coupled with solid income from Social Security earnings. Separately, WalletHub also named Wyoming first for retirement due to its affordability, healthcare access, and overall quality of life, with Florida coming in at second place. BankRate ranked Wyoming third on their own roundup of best states for retirement in 2025, which further points to the growing popularity of the mountain state for budget-conscious retirees.
Other factors to keep in mind about a Wyoming retirement
Aside from cost of living, some retirees also find the natural environment in Wyoming alluring, especially for those who prefer the mountains over having beach chic style homes. While the state boasts some versatility in architecture, it's possible to find homes amid a forest or mountain backdrop. Just be aware that some of these natural views can also translate into living in a more isolated area with few amenities. You'll also want to consider the pros and cons of log homes before venturing into this style of home you might find in Wyoming. According to data from Realtor, the median price of sold homes in June 2026 was nearly $327,000 statewide.
As with any retirement consideration, there are still some downsides to consider with relocating to Wyoming over a more traditional spot like Florida. For one, while Wyoming is affordable, CareScout also notes that the state does not have as many medical doctors. Also, while having the traditional four seasons might appeal to some, the cold winters are just not appealing to other retirees. While hurricanes are not a threat in Wyoming, the state does deal with its fair share of cold and extremely windy winters. Ultimately, choosing between Florida and Wyoming to spend your golden years ultimately depends on your budget as well as your values and weather preferences.