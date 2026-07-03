Forget Florida: The 2026 Retirement Spot Where Charming, Affordable Homes Still Exist

Florida has been synonymous with retirement since the late 1940s. Whether you are looking for a full-time home, or are perhaps among the numerous "snowbirds" that want to escape the colder months up north, this southern state does indeed offer warmer temperatures, along with opportunities for outdoor activities that you can pursue year-round. Unfortunately, the Sunshine State has also become notoriously more expensive in recent years, ranking 31st in cost of living during the first quarter of 2026, per data reported by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC). The affordability concerns are fueled by increased costs of housing, insurance, and utilities. While Florida is still a popular state for retirement, some adults are considering more affordable places to live. Such is the case with Wyoming, which has climbed up in the lists of top retirement spot by numerous outlets.

The state of Wyoming is arguably not top-of-mind when you think of relocating to another area for retirement. However, as Newsweek reported in June 2026, older adults are starting to prioritize other aspects of retirement outside of year-round temperatures. Not only are retirees looking for affordability, but some of the more hurricane-prone areas are arguably falling out of favor. This is especially the case for those who may not want to contend with these types of natural disasters in the future, including the complexities of window protection during a hurricane each time a storm poses a threat.