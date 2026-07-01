IKEA Has A New Space-Saving Solution To Declutter And Organize Your Bathroom

Busy bathrooms are prone to unsightly clutter that makes the space more chaotic than serene. A wall cabinet takes advantage of vertical space and corrals toiletries, personal care, and medical products within easy reach. Along with some medicine cabinet organization tips to cut clutter, your bathroom can be better organized. IKEA's answer to the metal medicine cabinet trend is the HUSBYÅN Wall Cabinet.

If you choose wisely, a medicine cabinet can contribute to your bathroom style, as well as provide space-saving storage. You might choose a metal cabinet over wood options for more industrial-style bathrooms. It's also a better choice if you prefer a sleeker material over a warmer, more traditional one. The HUSBYÅN Wall Cabinet is made of steel with a powder coating that helps it handle bathroom conditions.

This lockable unit is a surface-mount medicine cabinet, which means it installs onto the face of the wall rather than into a recess. This type is easier for DIYers to install, though typical of IKEA, you'll need to provide your own wall anchors. The cabinet is pretty compact, measuring 11 inches wide by 14 ¾ inches tall, and 4 ⅜ inches deep. So, evaluate the storage space you need for your lotion and perfume bottles, toothpaste tubes, and anything you'd like to keep inside. The interior shelves are removable for storage flexibility. Renters can also consider this product since it doesn't need to be wall-mounted. It could also be used as a small storage chest on a countertop or inside cabinets. With that in mind, it could also be used as a first-aid kit, hair accessory storage, or for organizing makeup products.