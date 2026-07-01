IKEA Has A New Space-Saving Solution To Declutter And Organize Your Bathroom
Busy bathrooms are prone to unsightly clutter that makes the space more chaotic than serene. A wall cabinet takes advantage of vertical space and corrals toiletries, personal care, and medical products within easy reach. Along with some medicine cabinet organization tips to cut clutter, your bathroom can be better organized. IKEA's answer to the metal medicine cabinet trend is the HUSBYÅN Wall Cabinet.
If you choose wisely, a medicine cabinet can contribute to your bathroom style, as well as provide space-saving storage. You might choose a metal cabinet over wood options for more industrial-style bathrooms. It's also a better choice if you prefer a sleeker material over a warmer, more traditional one. The HUSBYÅN Wall Cabinet is made of steel with a powder coating that helps it handle bathroom conditions.
This lockable unit is a surface-mount medicine cabinet, which means it installs onto the face of the wall rather than into a recess. This type is easier for DIYers to install, though typical of IKEA, you'll need to provide your own wall anchors. The cabinet is pretty compact, measuring 11 inches wide by 14 ¾ inches tall, and 4 ⅜ inches deep. So, evaluate the storage space you need for your lotion and perfume bottles, toothpaste tubes, and anything you'd like to keep inside. The interior shelves are removable for storage flexibility. Renters can also consider this product since it doesn't need to be wall-mounted. It could also be used as a small storage chest on a countertop or inside cabinets. With that in mind, it could also be used as a first-aid kit, hair accessory storage, or for organizing makeup products.
The HUSBYÅN Wall Cabinet adds convenient and modish storage
Metal medicine cabinets are widely available, but many look like a big square or rectangle, with sharp edges. The HUSBYÅN's rounded corners are a simple design touch that softens the overall look. This unit will suit bathrooms that have curved features, especially if you don't want pointy angles to disrupt the space. In a room with organically-shaped mirrors, arched niches, or a curved-front vanity, this wall cabinet can align with the smooth silhouettes.
Even if a specific shape isn't your priority, this wall cabinet can suit several popular decor styles. Whether you wall-mount it or use it on a countertop, the lack of sharp corners softens the look. Metal elements are common in mid-century modern design, and this curvy cabinet is one way to add the material to a bathroom. You can even incorporate the green version into an art deco or biophilic bathroom, where the hue and shape will fit in better than a boxy cabinet. And while you're browsing, you might as well check out the best affordable IKEA items to organize a bathroom too.