Why Do Some Houses Get Blurred Out On Google Maps?

If you're shopping for a new home remotely, or if you've ever spied an interesting house or neighborhood that you just had to learn more about, Google Maps is a go-to for investigative work. This app will show you not only rooftops but also street-level views of houses so you can see what a place looks like from the curb. But sometimes you might zoom in to a place you're curious about only to find that the photo is blurred. What gives?

People can ask Google to mask all or part of their home's images that are viewable on Google Street View, usually to protect their privacy. Google Maps includes a ton of features beyond just a bird's-eye view of a house. You can find out what the surrounding neighborhood looks like, how big that backyard is (there is a handy distance-measuring tool in the app), and even how well the house and yard have been kept up over time.

All of this info is great if you're researching a place out of curiosity, or for potential renting or buying, but if that place happens to be your own house, having this level of detail on the internet may feel invasive. Some people don't want their windows, cars, or garden online for all to see. They may have security concerns about people casing their home for ways to break in, or seeing items in their yard or on their porch that they might want to steal. Whatever the reason, asking Google keep a house a mystery is an option.