It may be frustrating to find a bird nesting in your patio umbrella or a deer happily munching on your favorite plants, but that doesn't mean you can simply trap, kill, or relocate them. From migratory birds to mammals, there are several common backyard animals you might not realize are legally protected. Federal and state wildlife laws offer different degrees of protection, but violating them can result in extremely steep fines, property forfeiture, and in extreme cases, arrest or imprisonment. When you're trying to figure out how to keep critters out of your yard, it's important to remember that not every animal can legally be removed.

Because so many common backyard animals are legally protected, do some research before assuming you can relocate or remove them yourself. The best place to start is your state's fish and wildlife agency website. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service also has searchable information and maps about federally protected and endangered species. The Environmental Conservation Online System (ECOS) contains a comprehensive list of species, while the Information for Planning and Consultation System (IPAC) lets you narrow down a targeted list based on your specific location. Local cooperative extension services can also be excellent resources if you need help understanding the most effective (and legal!) deterrents in your area.

If you do find a protected animal in your backyard, don't disturb it until you've figured out what actions are or aren't permitted. Instead of trying to trap or relocate animals yourself, consider licensed professional wildlife removal. Not only are experts trained in the most humane methods, they can also guide you toward fencing or motion-activated devices that will help avoid repeat visitors.