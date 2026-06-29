9 Herbs To Prune In July For A Well-Maintained Garden

You'd think that with spring being a distant memory, you can finally take a break from pruning your garden. But turns out, even when summer is in full swing, you'll always have a plethora of plants that could use a nice haircut. Although most herbs are typically pruned in early spring before they post new growth, some, such as mint, basil, oregano, sweet marjoram, lemon balm, summer savory, and rosemary, benefit from summer pruning in July.

With July marking the middle of the growing season in many areas, herbs placed in the right conditions are likely growing well. However, as the summer peaks, they start to grow long-limbed and gangly, and the woodier herbs may further harden over the season, growing tasteless when left to their devices. Some annual herbs may be ready to bolt and set seed, and delaying that becomes essential to enjoying them into the fall.

So, to help improve their productivity, flavor, and growth, it becomes necessary to prune some herbs mid-summer. But do note that you don't have to go all out around this time. If you cook regularly and harvest them often, you may have to prune little or not at all. You can also get by pinching off the top growth and not really require a handy pair of pruning shears. Aim to prune in the morning before the summer heat kicks in so the foliage won't dry out. With the basics established, here are the specifics on pruning nine herbs in July for a healthy garden.